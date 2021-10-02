IPL 2021, MI vs DC: Who won today's match?

A sensible seventh-wicket stand of 39 between Shreyas Iyer (33 not out) and Ravichandran Ashwin (20 not out) enabled the Delhi Capitals (DC) to edge out the Mumbai Indians (MI) by four wickets on Saturday. Earlier, Axar Patel and Avesh Khan claimed three wickets each to keep MI to 129 for 8.

Chasing 130 for victory, DC slid to 93 for 6 in Match 46 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) in Sharjah on Saturday. However, Iyer and Ashwin rotated the strike sensibly for the first couple of overs in their partnership.

Iyer got a crucial boundary in the 17th over, clobbering a slower ball from Nathan Coulter-Nile over midwicket. With 11 needed off 12, the DC duo got seven off the penultimate over bowled by Trent Boult.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

Ashwin then slog-swept the first ball of the last over by Krunal Pandya for a maximum to take DC to victory like a boss. It was a sweet revenge of sorts as the bowler had slammed Ashwin for six on the last ball of MI’s innings!

DC got off to a shaky start in the chase of 130. After Shikhar Dhawan lofted Jayant Yadav for an inside-out six, he was run-out for 8. The left-hander tried to take on Pollard's arm at mid-off but was beaten quite easily as the MI fielder scored a direct hit.

Prithvi Shaw (6) also fell cheaply, trapped lbw by Krunal Pandya. The DC opener was struck on the pads by a back-of-a-length delivery that kept a bit low. The umpire did not give it out but MI reviewed it and got the decision overturned as replays showed the ball crashing into leg stump.

DC captain Rishabh Pant came in and walloped Krunal for a six over deep midwicket but the chasing side slipped into deep trouble as Nathan Coulter-Nile cleaned up fellow Aussie Steve Smith (9). The DC batter shuffled across his stumps and looked to work one to leg but missed the ball, which crashed into the stumps. Smith’s dismissal left DC reeling at 30 for 3.

In the last over before the powerplay, Pant took on Jasprit Bumrah and managed to smash two fours. However, Jayant Yadav sent him back for 26 to keep the contest alive. The DC skipper tried to slog a tossed-up delivery and ended up finding long-on.

The decision to promote Axar in the batting order did not work for DC. He was trapped lbw by Trent Boult for 9. The left-hander swung across the line to a slower delivery from the left-arm pacer. He was too early into his stroke and was hit on the back pad. Axar went for a review but the umpire’s call stayed as replays showed the ball hitting the top of the stumps.

Shimron Hetmyer came in and hit two fours off the 13th over bowled by Jayant Yadav. A length ball was lifted inside out over extra cover while a short ball was smashed over midwicket. Bumrah, however, made the match interesting, dismissing Hetmyer (15) with a change of pace.

The DC left-hander tried to turn one on the on-side but lobbed one off the leading edge to extra cover. With Hetmyer’s exit, DC slumped to 93 for 6. However, Iyer and Ashwin displayed amazing composure to guide DC home.

Avesh, Axar shine as DC keep MI to 129 for 8

DC pacer Avesh Khan. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Avesh Khan (3/15) and Axar Patel (3/21) came up with brilliant bowling performances as Delhi Capitals (DC) restricted Mumbai Indians (MI) to 129 for 8. Sent into bat by DC, Mumbai never got into any sort of rhythm in their batting, with Suryakumar Yadav the only one to cross the 30-run mark.

MI skipper Rohit Sharma began his innings by clipping the first ball from Anrich Nortje through square leg for four. However, he was back in the hut for 7, slicing a pull shot off Avesh to third man.

Quinton de Kock (19) hit a couple of impressive strokes before he was foxed by Axar’s tossed up delivery and gave a simple catch to point. At the other end, Yadav, struggling for runs, decided to attack the DC spinners. He swept Ravichandran Ashwin for a six over deep square leg early in his innings. When the off-spinner returned a few overs later, Yadav helped himself to a couple of more boundaries.

In the 10th over, Yadav took on Kagiso Rabada and managed to find a six over deep midwicket. Just when it seemed like the MI batter was regaining touch, he hit a low full toss from Axar down the throat of the fielder at long on. Yadav was out for 33 off 26 and the remaining batters could not make any impact.

Saurabh Tiwary (15) became Axar’s third victim, slogging a length delivery and slicing it straight up in the air. Kieron Pollard (6) chopped a slower one from Nortje back on to his stumps while Hardik Pandya (17) got an unplayable yorker from Avesh. The ball swung late and crashed into the stumps through the gap between Hardik’s legs.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL

2⃣1⃣ Runs

3⃣ Wickets



kept the things tight with the ball & scaleped three wickets against



Watch those wickets 🎥 👇

iplt20.com/video/242904/a… 4⃣ Overs2⃣1⃣ Runs3⃣ Wickets @akshar2026 kept the things tight with the ball & scaleped three wickets against #MI . 👍 👍 #VIVOIPL #MI vDC @DelhiCapitals Watch those wickets 🎥 👇 4⃣ Overs

2⃣1⃣ Runs

3⃣ Wickets



@akshar2026 kept the things tight with the ball & scaleped three wickets against #MI. 👍 👍 #VIVOIPL #MIvDC @DelhiCapitals



Watch those wickets 🎥 👇

iplt20.com/video/242904/a…

In the same over, the penultimate one of MI’s innings, Avesh cleaned up Nathan Coulter-Nile (1) as well. A six each from Jayant Yadav (11) and Krunal Pandya (13 not out) in the last over bowled by Ashwin lifted MI to 129.

IPL 2021, MI vs DC: Who was the Man of the Match?

Avesh and Axar were excellent with the ball for DC with three scalps each. The pacer sent back MI skipper Rohit early and his yorker to Hardik was unplayable. Axar did a great job foxing the batters with his variations.

In the chase, Shreyas played a fine hand of 33 not out for DC. Had he fallen cheaply, MI would have been in with a great chance of stealing the game.

Also Read

For Mumbai, Suryakumar Yadav found form with 33 while Boult (1/24) and Coulter-Nile (1/19) were economical with the ball.

Left-arm spinner Axar was named the Man of the Match for his fine spell of 3 for 21.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far