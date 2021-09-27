IPL 2021: Match 42 - MI vs PBKS: Preview, probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

The Mumbai Indians (MI) go up against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 42nd match of Vivo IPL 2021 on Tuesday, 28th September, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. It will be the second match of a double-header on Tuesday, with KKR and DC squaring off in the first.

The Mumbai Indians sit in the lower half of the points table with four wins from ten matches. They collapsed to a 54-run defeat to RCB from a winning position in their last, with their batters from No. 3 contributing only 37 runs to the total. Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan have looked good for the Indian team but haven't turned up in the IPL.

Their famed middle-order has let them down this season, with Pollard's blitzkrieg against CSK the only real contribution from them. With time running out and other competitors emerging, Rohit Sharma and Co. will look to get their game faces on for the business end of the season.

PBKS, meanwhile, crept to a five-run win over SRH in a low-scoring thriller in Sharjah in their previous match. Ravi Bishnoi's 3-wicket haul and some excellent bowling from Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh were the highlights of a solid bowling performance from the Kings.

Their batting lineup proved fragile once again, however, with the side struggling to get runs after their openers' dismissals. They'll look to settle with a team combination and not chop and change too much for the remainder of the campaign. PBKS almost pulled off a tremendous comeback last season, only to falter in the last couple of matches. They have a shot at making it to the playoffs once more, and they should be determined to make it count.

PBKS has stunned MI in the past, although it's the latter that has the better head-to-head record. The last time these sides met, PBKS registered a nine-wicket victory, with Rahul and Gayle combining to take them home. No one can forget the Double Super Over that took place the last time these sides met in the UAE, and fans will be hoping for something similar on Tuesday night.

IPL 2021: SRH vs PBKS Match Details

Date: September 28, 2021 (Tuesday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Weather Forecast

It should be a warm and humid evening in Abu Dhabi, with an average temperature of 35 degrees celsius. Dew could play a role in the second innings.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium shouldn't have express pace and should assist the spinners. Cutters and slower balls will be the primary weapons for the seamers, although the new ball still carries some threat.

Predicted XIs

Mumbai Indians

Ishan Kishan had another bad outing. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Mumbai Indians don't tend to tinker too much with their playing XI, and with no one in particular responsible for the loss against RCB, they should retain the same team for this match.

Mumbai Indians: Quinton De Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Punjab Kings

Ravi Bishnoi was excellent with the ball for PBKS. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Being consistent with their selection could do a world of good for the Punjab Kings. All of their bowlers had a good game against SRH and should retain their places. They should persist with the same batting lineup as well.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, and Arshdeep Singh.

IPL 2021: MI vs PBKS Match Prediction

It's not often you find a team like MI in such a precarious position, and you almost feel like a win isn't far away. The weight of expectations on MI gives PBKS the edge in this match.

Both sides' middle-order hasn't fired, and while you could argue that MI's is more powerful on paper, it remains to be seen if they can return to form. PBKS has punched above their weight in the past, and it shouldn't be a surprise if they do so once more.

Prediction: PBKS to win.

IPL 2021: MI vs PBKS - TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

