IPL 2021: 5 bowlers with the most hat-tricks in the history of the league

In a tournament like the IPL, taking a hat-trick is no short of lifetime achievement for a bowler. Witnessing a hat-trick is a rare sight. While many IPL seasons have seen no hat-tricks, some IPL seasons have witnessed more than one instance of players picking up three wickets off three consecutive deliveries.

Bowlers with the most hat-tricks in IPL history

In the rich 13-year history of the IPL, there have been only 19 hat-tricks taken. While Lakshmipathy Balaji was the first to take a hat-trick, spin veteran Amit Mishra holds the record for the most number of hat-tricks in the tournament.

That being said, we look at 5 bowlers with the most Hat Tricks in IPL history.

Note: Among players with one hat-trick each, those with the best match figures have been preferred for the article.

#5 Jaydev Unadkat - 1 IPL Hat-Trick

Jaydev Unadkat will be a part of Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021

A total of 14 unique players have taken a hat-trick in their IPL careers. However, Jaydev Unadkat's hat-trick spell stands out as one of the best if bowling figures are to be compared.

Unadkat, playing for the Rising Pune Supergiant in IPL 2017, wrecked havoc as he zipped through the Sunrisers Hyderabad batting lineup by picking up three consecutive wickets. His three wickets included Bipul Sharma, Rashid Khan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Jaydev Unadkat ended the match with five wickets to his name and conceded 30 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

#4 Lakshmipathy Balaji - 1 IPL Hat-Trick

Balaji took the first Hat-Trick of the IPL

Right-arm medium pacer Lakshmipathy Balaji was the first bowler to have picked up a hat-trick in the history of the IPL. He did so during the inaugural season playing for the Chennai Super Kings.

Balaji picked up the wickets of Irfan Pathan, Piyush Chawla and Yuvraj Singh off three back-to-back deliveries. He ended up taking a 5-wicket haul and conceded just 24 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

#3 Andrew Tye - 1 IPL Hat-Trick

Andrew Tye took a hat-trick on IPL debut

Playing for the Gujarat Lions in IPL 2017, Andrew Tye took a hat-trick against the Rising Pune Supergiant. Interestingly, he did so in his debut game and consequently became the first player to take a hat-trick on IPL debut.

The Australian dismissed Ankit Sharma, Manoj Tiwary and Shardul Thakur off three consecutive deliveries in the final over of the innings. Tye finished with bowling figures of 5-17.

#2 Yuvraj Singh - 2 IPL Hat-Tricks

Yuvraj Singh has taken 2 Hat Tricks in the IPL

In 2009, former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh became the first player to take more than one hat-trick in the T20 tournament.

Playing for the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in IPL 2009, Yuvraj Singh completed a hat-trick against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The left-arm spinner gave away just 22 runs in the match and took three wickets in total.

In the same IPL season, Yuvraj took another hat-trick against the Deccan Chargers (now Sunrisers Hyderabad). The all-rounder finished his bowling spell with 3 wickets and gave away just 13 runs.

#1 Amit Mishra - 3 IPL Hat-Tricks

Amit Mishra holds the record for the most Hat-Tricks in IPL history

Amit Mishra holds the record for taking the most number of hat-tricks in IPL history. The veteran spinner, representing Delhi Daredevils, took his first hat-trick back in the inaugural edition of the IPL, playing against the Deccan Chargers.

His second hat trick came in IPL 2011 where he took a hat trick against the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) while playing for the Deccan Chargers. Amit Mishra's 3rd hat-trick came in 2013. He zipped through the Pune Warriors India batting line-up to turn the game on his head.

Amit Mishra boasts a stellar bowling record in the IPL. In the 150 matches he has played thus far, he has picked up 160 wickets and is the 2nd highest wicket taker of the tournament, just behind Lasith Malinga.

