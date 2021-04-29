IPL 2021: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after CSK vs SRH match (updated)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Faf du Plessis established himself as the new IPL 2021 Orange Cap holder by displacing Shikhar Dhawan from the top of the batting charts. The 36-year-old stroked his third fifty in six IPL 2021 games against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) tonight, surging his tournament tally to 270 runs at an average of 67.50.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) seamer Harshal Patel remains at the top of the IPL 2021 Purple Cap list. The 24-year-old enjoys a 5-wicket lead at the top, having scalped 17 wickets at an exceptional strike rate of 8.47 in the league thus far.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK’s other opener, jumped up 12 spots to be placed 9th on the IPL 2021 Orange Cap list. The 24-year-old batter smashed a match-winning 75 off 44 balls tonight to extend his league haul to 192 runs from the 6 games played.

Openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow are SRH’s lone representatives in the top 10 of the IPL 2021 Orange Cap list. Despite getting out for a 5-ball 7 against the Chennai-based franchise, Bairstow remains 5th with 218 runs at a strike rate of 141.55 under his belt.

After striking his second fifty of the season tonight, Warner climbed up 9 slots to move into the 8th position. The SRH captain has amassed 193 runs at a modest strike rate of 110.28 from 6 matches so far.

SRH spinner Rashid Khan broke into the top 3 of the IPL 2021 Purple Cap list [Credits: IPL]

In the IPL 2021 Purple Cap list, both CSK and SRH have just one member each among the top 10 wicket-takers this season. SRH leg-spinner Rashid Khan registered figures of 3 for 36 against CSK tonight, and jumped 10 places to break into the top 3. The 22-year-old has picked up 9 wickets at an economy rate of 6.16 in IPL 2021.

CSK swing bowler Deepak Chahar dropped one place to 6th after going wicketless versus SRH. He has scalped 8 wickets so far, with 7 of those coming in the powerplay overs.

The focus now shifts to another mid-week double-header on Thursday. Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) take on the Rajasthan Royals in Delhi, and DC lock horns with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Ahmedabad later in the evening.

While Shikhar Dhawan will aim to wrest the IPL 2021 Orange Cap from Du Plessis, the KKR duo of Prasidh Krishna and Varun Chakravarthy will want to close in on the top 3 of the Purple Cap list.

Advertisement

Openers help CSK win five on the trot, go top of the IPL 2021 table

Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (R) and Faf du Plessis (L) set the tone for CSK's comfortable win tonight [Credits: IPL]

Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis once again did the job for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who went top of the table after beating the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets in Match 23 of IPL 2021 at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi on Wednesday (April 28). SRH languish at the bottom with just one win from six games.

After SRH skipper David Warner won the toss and opted to bat first, Sam Curran (1 for 30) snapped up Jonny Bairstow (7 off 5) in just the fourth over. However, Manish Pandey then vindicated his comeback to the side by taking the attack to the CSK bowlers. Warner, on the other hand, was circumspect and played second fiddle as the duo put on 106 runs.

Even though fast bowler Lungi Ngidi (2 for 35) accounted for both of them in the 18th over, Kane Williamson (26* off 10) and Kedar Jadhav (12* off 4) smashed it all around the park to ensure SRH reached a competitive 171 for 3 at the end of 20 overs.

Advertisement

In reply, CSK were off to a flying start as in-form openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (75 off 44) and Faf du Plessis (56 off 38) continued their rich vein of form to amass 129 runs for the first wicket. And there was no looking back for MS Dhoni’s side there on.

Despite leg-spinner Rashid Khan (3 for 36) removing CSK’s top three, old horses Suresh Raina (17* off 15) and Ravindra Jadeja (7* off 6) polished off the chase with nine balls remaining to extend CSK’s winning streak to five games.