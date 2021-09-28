IPL 2021: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after KKR vs DC match (updated)

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Shikhar Dhawan is back in the top position on the IPL 2021 Orange Cap leaderboard. The left-handed batter aggregated 24 runs against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) today that took his overall tally to 454 runs.

Dhawan's opening partner Prithvi Shaw missed the Indian Premier League 2021 match against the Kolkata Knight Riders. As a result, he could not improve his position in the standings. But DC skipper Rishabh Pant has broken into the top 10 after scoring 39 runs against KKR.

Pant overtook the likes of Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Devdutt Padikkal on the leaderboard. Meanwhile, Rahul Tripathi is now in ninth position with 315 runs, having scored nine runs against DC.

On the IPL 2021 Purple Cap leaderboard, DC's Avesh Khan inched closer to Royal Challengers Bangalore's Harshal Patel by taking a three-wicket haul against KKR. Khan's efforts could not help his team win, but he has climbed to second position in the standings with 18 wickets.

Kagiso Rabada climbed to eighth spot after scalping one wicket against KKR. Prasidh Krishna did not play against DC and remained in tenth position.

KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah are currently in action in IPL 2021

The second match of today's double-header features the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS). MI's ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is currently third in the IPL 2021 Purple Cap standings.

On the other side, PBKS skipper KL Rahul holds third position on the Orange Cap leaderboard. It will be interesting to see if they can improve their respective ranks.

