IPL 2021, PBKS vs RCB: 3 players who flopped

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) continued to get the better of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as they coasted to a 34-run win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

An inspired innings from KL Rahul and a short but sweet cameo from Chris Gayle took PBKS to a defendable total that was on the below par side given how the pitch has played at the venue. But Harpreet Brar, playing his first IPL game this year, and young Ravi Bishnoi spun a web around the RCB batsmen in the middle overs.

Eventually, it was late survival acts from Harshal Patel and Kyle Jamieson that ensured the net run rate didn't take a severe beating. But RCB will be concerned with how comprehensively they're losing games this year (when they're losing, of course).

Here are 3 players who flopped in the April 30 IPL encounter between PBKS and RCB.

#3 Devdutt Padikkal (RCB)

Devdutt Padikkal

Since his match-winning century against the Rajasthan Royals, Devdutt Padikkal has failed to make the most of his rollicking form. The youngster has played a few lax shots to be dismissed this year, but a familiar weaknesses came to the fore against PBKS.

Padikkal has, for some reason, frequently exposed his stumps over the last two IPL seasons. While the strategy might be with the intention of throwing the bowler off, it's had quite the opposite effect - giving bowlers a clear view of where they should be aiming.

Riley Meredith cranked up the pace on his return to the PBKS playing XI, and sent Padikkal's stumps for a walk. The six the left-hander hit off the previous delivery became nothing more than a consolation, and Padikkal's wicket paved the way for a momentum-sapping partnership between Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar.

#2 Deepak Hooda (PBKS)

Deepak Hooda

Deepak Hooda was the talk of the town after his early-season cameo against the Rajasthan Royals. And although he's been inconsistent with the bat since, he has found a way to keep himself useful in other departments.

Both bat and ball let Hooda down against RCB. Coming into bat with just under half the innings left, he nurdled the ball around before deciding to take the attack to Shahbaz Ahmed. An ill-advised slog sweep off the left-arm spinner, which was played with the intention of clearing the long boundary on the leg-side, found its way to Rajat Patidar at deep mid-wicket.

Hooda appeared to fall right into RCB's trap with Ahmed, and his wicket triggered a mini-procession. Nicholas Pooran added a 3-ball duck to his collection of 0-ball, 1-ball and 2-ball ducks, while Shahrukh Khan was made to look completely amateur by a Yuzvendra Chahal googly.

#1 Glenn Maxwell (RCB)

Glenn Maxwell [L]

It seemed inevitable that Glenn Maxwell would play a starring role against PBKS. After all, he had revitalized his IPL career after joining RCB, and his days of woe at his former franchise seemed a distant memory.

But after he didn't get to bowl in the first innings despite RCB not fielding their frontline off-spinner Washington Sundar, Maxwell's stay at the crease lasted only one ball. A gripping turner from Harpreet Brar, who castled Virat Kohli only one ball ago, flicked the off bail on its way to the keeper.

Maxwell stood there for a few seconds unwilling to believe that his timber had been disturbed, but had to make the long, familiar walk back to the dugout after replays. PBKS were left chuffed that their involvement in the game brought out a side to the 32-year-old they'd become all too familiar with over the course of the last few IPL seasons.