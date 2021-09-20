IPL 2021, PBKS vs RR: Dubai International Cricket Stadium pitch history and T20 records

IPL 2021 will return to the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday as inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals gear up to take on the Punjab Kings. Both teams are in the lower half of the 2021 Indian Premier League points table.

Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals need to win the majority of their remaining league matches to stay alive in the competition. The first battle between these two franchises in IPL 2021 was a high-scoring contest, where both teams scored more than 200 runs.

However, the same may not be repeated at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The average first innings score on this ground is around 150. The wicket also assists the pace bowlers in the initial phases.

With the Dubai International Cricket Stadium set to host its second game of IPL 2021, here are some important numbers you need to know from previous matches played on this ground.

Stadium name: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

City: Dubai

T20 matches played: 94

Matches won by teams batting first: 39

Matches won by teams batting second: 54

Matches Tied: 1

Highest team score: 219/2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, 2020

Lowest team score: 59 - Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, 2017

Average 1st innings score: 155

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, CSK vs MI match stats 2021

Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday evening (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

The last IPL match played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium was between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. The game was played on Sunday, where CSK won by 20 runs.

The pace bowlers dominated the proceedings initially, but Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a match-winning half-century to change the game. Only four batsmen managed to score more than 20 runs in the match.

Also Read

A total of 14 wickets fell in the game, but all spinners remained wicketless. The fast bowlers scalped 13 wickets, while there was one run-out.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee