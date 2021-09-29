IPL 2021 Points table: Updated standings and qualifying scenarios after MI drown PBKS

Mumbai Indians (MI) finally broke their three-match losing streak following their six-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2021 on Tuesday.

Dropping Ishan Kishan for Saurabh Tiwary (45 off 27) and changing up Krunal Pandya's (1/24) role by opening the bowling with him worked wonders for the two-time defending champions. It solved both their issues - strengthening the middle order and the contribution from the spinning all-rounder. Add to it the sincillating return to form (only in batting, for now) for Hardik Pandya (40* off 30), who finished the 136-run chase with a six, and MI looked as stable as ever.

On the other hand, nothing went the way of KL Rahul's PBKS, other than the ever-impressive Ravi Bishnoi's performance (2/25). Their batsmen have some soul-searching to do and PBKS will hope that it's not too late for that already.

A look at the updated IPL 2021 Points Table

MI have risen to 5th place in the points table. (PC: IPLT20.com)

What it means for MI?

MI have jumped two spots in the points table to now sit just behind the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in fifth position. They are tied with KKR with five wins from 11 games and are in explicit competition with the two-time champions for fourth spot. Considering that they won't play against each other in the rest of the league stage, both of them can reach 16 points which will bring the fight down to the net run rate (NRR).

MI have improved on that facet slightly (-0.551 to -0.453) after Tuesday's win but are still way behind KKR's +0.363. MI also still have to face the tournament's second best team - Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday - whom KKR defeated earlier in the day. Rohit Sharma and co. couldn't be in a better place in terms of confidence and will fancy their chances of winning all three of their remaining games.

What it means for PBKS?

PBKS aren't out of contention for fourth spot yet, but they have been handed a massive blow by MI. They have now slipped a place to rank sixth and have four wins from 11 games beside their name in the points table. This means that the maximum they can achieve from here is 14 points.

To qualify, they'll have to first win all their matches and then hope that neither MI, KKR nor Rajasthan Royals (RR) reach 16 points. PBKS would also need to keep their NRR in check which is currently superior to MI and RR but would have to be in even better shape if they have to tip over KKR.

PBKS will now play KKR, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their quest to clinch that maiden IPL title.

Impact on other teams in the Points Table

The impact of the game is limited to the four mid-table teams - MI, PBKS, KKR and Rajasthan Royals (RR) - who are all fighting for the same spot.

RR also lost one position in the points table due to MI's rise and are now stationed at seventh, but their fortunes are still in their control. The Sanju Samson-led team will play against RCB on Wednesday, where a win will bring them on par with KKR and MI and a loss will put them in the same position as PBKS.

