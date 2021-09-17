IPL 2021: Predicting the first playing XI of Kolkata Knight Riders

Former IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had an uneventful first phase of IPL 2021 in India earlier this year. The Kolkata-based franchise played seven matches, registering two wins and five defeats.

The Eoin Morgan-led outfit is full of star players and game changers. However, the Kolkata Knight Riders failed to perform well as a unit during the first phase of the competition.

After a break, KKR will now resume their IPL 2021 campaign against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on September 20. The Kolkata Knight Riders will aim to win all of their remaining matches and keep their hopes of clinching a third IPL title alive. In this article, we will look at KKR's possible playing XI for their first match of the UAE leg.

Openers - Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana

Shubman Gill scored more than 400 runs in IPL 2020 in the UAE last year

The right hand-left hand opening combination of Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana will likely be retained by the Kolkata Knight Riders for Phase 2 of IPL 2021. Both Indian openers have impressed a lot in their IPL careers.

KKR fans will hope that the duo of Gill and Rana perform with better consistency in the second phase of IPL 2021. They have the potential to take KKR to the top half of the standings.

Middle Order - Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c) and Dinesh Karthik

Rahul Tripathi scored 187 runs in the first phase of IPL 2021. He played well in the UAE last year and should bat at number three for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Captain Eoin Morgan will have to lead from the front. He scored only 92 runs in seven matches during the first phase. Meanwhile, wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik will look forward to helping Morgan in the batting and leadership groups.

All Rounders - Sunil Narine and Andre Russell

Kolkata Knight Riders have two game-changing all-rounders present in Sunil Narine and Andre Russell. Both Caribbean stars can turn the match upside down with their batting and bowling performances.

Russell will try to replicate his IPL 2019 heroics, while Narine will aim to up his game in the bowling section. KKR also have the option of Ben Cutting available in the all-rounders' department.

Bowlers - Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun CV and Prasidh Krishna

Lockie Ferguson will lead the pace attack of Kolkata Knight Riders

Kiwi speedster Lockie Ferguson is likely to start for KKR in the absence of Pat Cummins. He will partner with Indian pacers Shivam Mavi and Prasidh Krishna in the pace attack.

Varun CV, who received a place in the Indian squad for T20 World Cup 2021, will probably start ahead of Kuldeep Yadav. Varun has fond memories of playing in the UAE, having performed well with the ball in IPL 2020.

Kolkata Knight Riders' predicted XI for 1st match in UAE leg

Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna and Varun CV.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee