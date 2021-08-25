IPL 2021: Ranking the first-half performances of the season's 5 most expensive buys

The 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) resumes in the UAE next month, and franchises like the Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians have already started preparing for the tournament.

The second half of IPL 2021 will see several new faces as players have been ruled out due to personal commitments or injuries. However, most franchises are expected to be able to avail the services of their key players, for whom they splurged big amounts of money in the auction.

In this article, we rank (from worst to best) the five most expensive buys in the IPL 2021 auction based on their performances in the first half of the tournament.

#5 Krishnappa Gowtham (INR 9.25 Cr in the IPL 2021 auction)

Krishnappa Gowtham hasn't played a game for CSK in IPL 2021

The least involved of the top five expensive buys in the IPL 2021 auction, Krishnappa Gowtham has been consigned to the Chennai Super Kings bench so far.

The splendid all-round performance of fellow off-spinning all-rounder Moeen Ali has meant that CSK's 9.25-crore recruit hasn't been given a chance to showcase his wares.

Gowtham is unlikely to get a look-in for the second phase as well, with Ali and the other overseas players expected to participate.

#4 Jhye Richardson (INR 14 Cr in the IPL 2021 auction)

Jhye Richardson won't play the second half of IPL 2021

Jhye Richardson was bought for INR 14 crore in the IPL 2021 auction, leading many to believe that the Punjab Kings would consider him their premier pace-bowling all-rounder. But the Aussie played only three games, over the course of which he experienced minimal success, before he was dropped in favor of domestic talent.

Richardson picked up three wickets in three games at an economy rate of 10.63 and scored 15 runs at an average of 7.5. His returns were majorly underwhelming, especially after his spectacular displays in the Big Bash League. Richardson will not take part in the second phase of IPL 2021 due to injury.

#3 Kyle Jamieson (INR 15 Cr in the IPL 2021 auction)

Kyle Jamieson has been consistent for the Royal Challengers Bangalore

Kyle Jamieson entered IPL 2021 after losing his place in the New Zealand T20I squad, and expectations were low as a result. But the tall quick gave a good account of his white-ball ability for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, scalping nine wickets and bowling at key stages of the innings.

Jamieson struck a few lusty blows with the bat as well, and while he wasn't at his absolute best, he was decent overall. RCB will look to their expensive Kiwi recruit to spearhead them to a top-two spot in the second phase of IPL 2021.

#2 Chris Morris (INR 16.25 Cr in the IPL 2021 auction)

The Rajasthan Royals will need Chris Morris to step up in the UAE

The most expensive player in the history of the IPL auction, Chris Morris was a consistent presence for the Rajasthan Royals in the first half of this edition of the league.

Morris picked up 14 wickets in the seven games he played at an economy rate of 8.61 and contributed 48 runs at a strike rate of 154.83 as well. The Proteas quick took on responsibility in the absence of Jofra Archer and assumed death-bowling duties, but he is placed second on this list because RR couldn't break into the top four when the tournament was called off.

Morris has performed well on an individual level, though, and will be one of the players to keep an eye on when IPL 2021 resumes.

#1 Glenn Maxwell (INR 14.25 Cr in the IPL 2021 auction)

Glenn Maxwell has supported Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers

Glenn Maxwell's form tapered off after a bright start to life as an RCB player, but he had a massive impact on the franchise after joining them for IPL 2021.

Maxwell scored 223 runs in seven games at an average of 37.16 and a strike rate of 144.8 to finish the first half of IPL 2021 as the team's leading run-getter. The Aussie was at home even on difficult tracks in Chennai and helped take the pressure off the other credentialed batsmen in the RCB lineup such as Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

Maxwell, the bowler, wasn't used often, but he remains one of RCB's biggest value additions in IPL 2021.

