IPL 2021: Ranking the top 5 uncapped Indian players of the season

Like every year, the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season has seen a number of uncapped Indian players come up with memorable performances. Their efforts have ranged from sublime to sensational.

On Thursday, former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer took to his Twitter account and wrote that he was pleased to see so many uncapped Indian cricketers coming to the fore during IPL 2021. He also named a few players who, according to him, could play for India in the near future. Jaffer’s tweet read:

“Really happy to see Uncapped Indian players perform so well. Often they're underrated imo. V Iyer, Tripathi, Avesh, Arshdeep, Bishnoi, Brar, Umran, Harshal, and Jaiswal stood out this season. Quite a few should make India debuts before next season. #IPL2021 #BestLeagueInTheWorld.”

Uncapped Indian players who stood out in IPL 2021

Ahead of the IPL 2021 final between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), we rank five of the most impressive uncapped Indian cricketers during the season.

#5 Ravi Bishnoi (PBKS)

PBKS leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Young Punjab Kings (PBKS) leggie Ravi Bishnoi played only nine matches for his franchise in IPL 2021. But he made a significant impact almost every time he came on to bowl. Among the few bright spots for PBKS in another disappointing IPL campaign, Bishnoi finished the season with 12 wickets in nine games at a strike rate of 17.50 and a brilliant economy of 6.34.

Beyond the impressive numbers, it was his self-confidence in his ability that stood out. He was not afraid to toss the ball up to some big names of the game and was willing to risk being hit for runs. Bishnoi played a stellar role as PBKS defended 125 against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), outfoxing Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav and Abdul Samad.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL #PBKSvKKR #VIVOIPL Over No. 3 gets wicket No. 3Ravi Bishnoi with a marvellous effort. He runs and covers the distance, puts in the dive, takes the catch and sets off! Narine has to walk back.😳🤩 bit.ly/IPL2021-21 Over No. 3 gets wicket No. 3Ravi Bishnoi with a marvellous effort. He runs and covers the distance, puts in the dive, takes the catch and sets off! Narine has to walk back.😳🤩bit.ly/IPL2021-21 #PBKSvKKR #VIVOIPL https://t.co/mVVB4bFY2N

In the league clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Abu Dhabi, Bishnoi dismissed Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav off consecutive deliveries, the latter being bamboozled with a googly. The 21-year-old made an impact on the fielding front as well. He took a sensational running catch to dismiss KKR's Sunil Narine in the first half of IPL 2021.

#4 Rahul Tripathi (KKR)

KKR batter Rahul Tripathi. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Rahul Tripathi has been on the IPL scene for a few years now. He earlier represented Rising Pune Supergiant and Rajasthan Royals (RR). Every season, it has been about one or two good knocks for him and nothing much else. In IPL 2020 as well, he cracked a brilliant 81 but ended the season with only 230 runs to his name.

In many ways, the 30-year-old has turned the corner in IPL 2021. To KKR management’s credit, they have backed the stroke-maker’s talent and have given him a specific role in the batting order, with Tripathi responding to the challenge. Going into the IPL 2021 final, he has smashed 395 runs in 16 games at a strike rate of 141.07.

While the KKR openers have given the team some blazing starts, Tripathi has kept up the tempo with some fiery knocks. He hit a fine 74* off 42 as KKR crushed MI in Abu Dhabi and followed it up with a couple of good cameos. The six he slammed off Ravichandran Ashwin to put KKR in the final was a reflection of the confidence he has gained during the course of IPL 2021.

Edited by Samya Majumdar