IPL 2021: Match 35 - RCB vs CSK: Preview, probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 35th match of IPL 2021 on Friday, 24th September, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Both sides were level on points heading into the UAE leg but had contrasting results in their respective opening fixtures. While RCB lost their game against the Kolkata Knight Riders by nine wickets and received a significant NRR setback, CSK recovered after a wobbly start to beat the Mumbai Indians by twenty runs.

RCB lost skipper Virat Kohli early against KKR and collapsed after the Powerplay. Their middle-order batting after AB De Villiers looked fragile, and Glenn Maxwell's form in the UAE is another concern.

He looked off-color against KKR and will be keen to avoid a repeat of his stint with PBKS last season. RCB should also consider bringing in someone like Tim David to strengthen their middle-order batting.

CSK will want their top order to get back among the runs after the collapse against MI. Adam Milne and Trent Boult ran through their top order, with Ambati Rayudu retiring hurt. However, a superb 88 from Ruturaj Gaikwad and runs from DJ Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja took CSK to a respectable total.

Their bowlers then did an impressive job in restricting the MI batters. They'll need to be at their best at Sharjah, a venue that has been merciless for the bowlers.

The last time these two sides met, CSK strolled to a 69-run win courtesy of an all-round show from Ravindra Jadeja. This Southern Derby fixture has produced some memorable contests in the past. We should get a game of similar quality come Friday.

IPL 2021: RCB vs CSK Match Details

Date: September 24, 2021 (Friday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Weather Forecast

The weather should be warm and humid in Sharjah, with an average temperature of 35 degrees celsius.

Pitch Report

The surface at Sharjah was a batting paradise last season, and the wicket gradually deteriorated through the course of the campaign. We're likely to see something similar this season too. The small dimensions of the ground and the batter-friendly surface should make this a high-scoring contest.

Predicted XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore

AB De Villiers will be the X-Factor for RCB. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

RCB will be tempted to strengthen their middle-order by bringing Tim David in. However, they should have some extra bowling options in the team on such a good batting surface. They could drop Sachin Baby for Shahbaz Ahmed or Navdeep Saini.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), Srikar Bharat(WK), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Wanindu Hasaranga/Tim David, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Navdeep Saini/ Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Chennai Super Kings

DJ Bravo had an excellent game against MI. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Apart from Ambati Rayudu's fitness, CSK has no reason to change their winning combination. While Sam Curran should be available for selection once more, MS Dhoni could stick with Josh Hazlewood and DJ Bravo. Imran Tahir could make the cut as a surprise option to combat the threat of AB De Villiers.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf Du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu/ Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C/WK), DJ Bravo, Josh Hazlewood/ Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, and Deepak Chahar.

IPL 2021: RCB vs CSK Match Prediction

CSK looks the more settled of the two teams in terms of their team combination. Their middle-order is one of the strongest in the league, and RCB's pales in comparison. That could well be the difference between the two sides in Sharjah.

Prediction: CSK to win.

IPL 2021: RCB vs CSK - TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

