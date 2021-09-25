IPL 2021: Match 39 - RCB vs MI: Preview, probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns with the Mumbai Indians in match 39 of Vivo IPL 2021 on Sunday, 26th September, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. It will be the second match of a Sunday doubleheader, with CSK taking on KKR in the afternoon.

Both sides have had poor starts to their UAE leg of the season, losing both their fixtures so far. While RCB comes off a comprehensive six-wicket defeat to CSK, MI was obliterated by a fiery KKR side, losing by seven wickets, with 29 balls to spare.

RCB sits in the middle of the points table with five wins from nine games but has a poor NRR. MI, meanwhile, has four wins from nine games and faces the possibility of not qualifying for the playoffs this season.

RCB got off to an excellent start against CSK but slowed down in the second half of their innings. For a team with so much batting firepower, acceleration in the middle overs shouldn't be an issue, and Virat Kohli will look to address that before this crunch game. They're also yet to settle on an overseas player combination, and that's something they should do soon.

MI, meanwhile, have looked out of sorts with the bat in their opening two games. Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan haven't been able to get in the runs this season, and they'll be under pressure to fire for MI. Their lethal bowling attack will also look to make a comeback after the hiding they received at the hands of KKR in their last match.

We've had some thrilling contests whenever these two sides have met, and fans will expect something similar to take place in Dubai on Sunday night.

IPL 2021: RCB vs MI Match Details

Date: September 26, 2021 (Sunday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Weather Forecast

It should be a hot and humid evening in Dubai, with an average temperature of around 36 degrees celsius.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium should be seamer-friendly. The ball should come onto the bat nicely, although slower balls and other variations could stick into the wicket. The par score for this match should be around 155-160.

Predicted XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Can Kohli and Padikkal get RCB off to another good start? (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

RCB could tinker with their overseas combination once more, with Tim David, Kyle Jamieson, Wanindu Hasaranga and Daniel Christian in contention to play. They should bat freely in the middle overs, considering that they have decent batting depth in their side.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), Srikar Bharat(WK), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Wanindu Hasaranga/Tim David, Kyle Jamieson/ Daniel Christian, Harshal Patel, Navdeep Saini/ Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Mumbai Indians

De Kock top-scored with the bat for MI against KKR. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Despite successive defeats, you'd expect a team like Mumbai to back their first-choice playing XI. Hardik Pandya should return to the side if he's fit, but they're unlikely to make any other changes. Rohit Sharma will want his side to bat with more intent and start well with the ball.

Mumbai Indians: Quinton De Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Tiwary/ Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, and Jasprit Bumrah.

IPL 2021: RCB vs MI Match Prediction

Despite the convincing manner of their respective defeats, MI looks the more settled of the two sides coming into this match. They should regain their bearings and edge out RCB.

Prediction: MI to win.

IPL 2021: RCB vs MI - TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

