IPL 2021: Match 48 - RCB vs PBKS: Preview, probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

Royal Challengers Bangalore take on the Punjab Kings in the 48th match of IPL 2021 on Sunday, October 3, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. It will be the first match of a Sunday double-header, with KKR and SRH battling it out in the evening.

Both RCB and PBKS come into this game on the back of wins over RR and KKR, respectively. While RCB sit comfortably in the top four with seven wins from eleven games, PBKS needs to win their last two matches to stay in contention for the playoffs.

RCB breezed past RR riding on the back of a tremendous bowling effort. After winning the toss and opting to field, RCB bowlers were smashed around mercilessly by Evin Lewis and Yashasvi Jaiswal. With RR at 100/1 after eleven overs, RCB were looking at a run-chase of around 180-185 runs.

However, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed and Harshal Patel combined to produce an excellent comeback and restrict RR to 149/9. Despite losing both their openers before the seventh over, Srikar Bharat and Glenn Maxwell joined hands to take RCB home comfortably, with the latter scoring a 30-ball 50.

PBKS, meanwhile, were in control of their run-chase against KKR before getting past the line in their trademark jittery fashion. They did well to contain KKR to 165/7 on a good batting deck, with their Indian bowling trio producing another remarkable performance. Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, and Mohammed Shami conceded a combined 77 runs in twelve overs and picked up six wickets.

Mayank Agarwal made the most of a lucky reprieve to register a 27-ball 40 to get PBKS off to a good start. While KL Rahul batted through the innings, Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram got out after a couple of cameos.

Shahrukh Khan bailed his side out of trouble with a 9-ball 22, hitting the winning runs, albeit off a dropped catch. While they won with three balls to spare, it was another unconvincing finish for PBKS, who could've lost from a winning position once more.

Despite their contrasting fortunes in the last two seasons, PBKS have the edge over RCB in their recent meetings. While they did the double over them in the UAE last season, they won by 34 runs in the reverse fixture earlier this season. KL Rahul would want that trend to continue in Sharjah on Sunday afternoon to keep his side in the hunt for the playoffs.

IPL 2021: RCB vs PBKS Match Details

Date: October 3, 2021 (Sunday).

Time: 3:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Weather Forecast

It should be a hot and humid afternoon in Sharjah, with an average temperature of around 37 degrees celsius. The trend of tough days on the field should continue.

Pitch Report

The wicket at Sharjah hasn't been great for batters and has been on the slower side. While we could see a fresh strip used for this match, it shouldn't be too different from the surfaces we've seen before. The explosive nature of the two sides' batting makes 155-160 a competitive score.

Predicted XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Yuzvendra Chahal has done excellently in the UAE leg. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

RCB have been chopping and changing their side to figure out the ideal overseas combination for the UAE leg. They fielded a pretty balanced team against RR and should stick to it. However, considering the conditions on offer at Sharjah, Wanindu Hasaranga should replace Daniel Christian.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), Srikar Bharat (WK), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, George Garton, Mohammed Siraj, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Punjab Kings

While KL Rahul played another solid innings, he arguably should've finished the game off for PBKS. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

The constant chopping and changing of their playing XI hasn't done any good for the Punjab Kings, but they've persisted with the habit. Fabian Allen hasn't contributed much apart from his fielding, and Moises Henriques could come in to stabilize their batting lineup. Harpreet Brar could return in place of Deepak Hooda, considering his impressive showing against RCB in the reverse fixture.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques/ Fabian Allen, Harpreet Brar/Deepak Hooda, Nathan Ellis/Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, and Arshdeep Singh.

IPL 2021: RCB vs PBKS Match Prediction

While RCB undoubtedly have momentum behind them, they haven't played in Sharjah yet this season. PBKS should have a better understanding of the conditions in Sharjah. They've also done well against Virat Kohli's side in recent times. While they've wilted in high-pressure games in the past, we could see a change in that trend for KL Rahul's side come Sunday.

Prediction: PBKS to win.

IPL 2021: RCB vs PBKS - TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

