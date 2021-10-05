IPL 2021: Match 52 - RCB vs SRH: Preview, probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 52 of Vivo IPL 2021. The match will take place on Wednesday, 6th October, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

RCB became the third team to qualify for the playoffs after beating the Punjab Kings in their last match. They could challenge for a place in the top two, although it's not entirely in their hands.

SRH, meanwhile, is at the bottom of the points table with two wins from twelve games. They'll look to play their best cricket before bowing out of the tournament. SRH could still influence the points table in their last two matches, with games against RCB and MI. They come off a defeat at the hands of KKR.

RCB made a good comeback against the Punjab Kings, beating them by six runs. They put up a decent total on the board, courtesy of a third consecutive half-century from Glenn Maxwell on a tricky Sharjah surface. Kohli and Padikkal got off to another good start before slowing down in the middle overs. Moises Henriques' brilliant spell slowed things down before Maxwell and ABD revived the innings to take them to 164/7 in 20 overs.

They've made it a habit of picking up wickets predominantly in the second half of their innings and did the same against PBKS. Yuzvendra Chahal and Shahbaz Ahmed did the trick once more for RCB, with the former finishing with figures of 3/28.

While Shahbaz broke PBKS' dangerous opening partnership, Chahal picked up regular wickets to destroy the momentum of their innings. Harshal Patel put the choke in the death overs to complete another solid win for the RCB.

SRH, meanwhile, never got going against a strong KKR bowling lineup on a two-paced surface in Dubai. While they tried well to defend the low total, Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana steered KKR home safely.

The last time these sides met, RCB made another excellent comeback with the ball to win by six runs. They'll look to keep their winning momentum ahead of the playoffs and beat the Orange Army in Abu Dhabi.

IPL 2021: RCB vs SRH Match Details

Date: October 6, 2021 (Wednesday).

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Weather Forecast

It should be a sunny evening in Abu Dhabi with an average temperature of around 34 degrees celsius.

Pitch Report

Abu Dhabi is the highest-scoring track in the UAE leg, with RR-CSK a rare game dominated by batters. We could get a similar wicket for this match, with a score of around 180 likely to be a competitive score.

Predicted XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Chahal has been delivering consistent match-winning performances. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

RCB seems to have found their ideal team combination and should stick with the same XI that beat PBKS. If they have to make a change, it'd be to replace Dan Christian with Wanindu Hasaranga.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), Srikar Bharat (WK), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian/ Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, George Garton, Mohammed Siraj, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kane Williamson was run out against KKR. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

SRH should continue to dish out game time to some of their fringe players in the last couple of games. Basil Thampi could come into the side in place of Siddharth Kaul. While Virat Singh remains an option to replace the struggling Priyam Garg, SRH should back the talented youngster.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Jason Roy, Kane Williamson (C), Priyam Garg/Virat Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, and Siddharth Kaul/Basil Thampi.

IPL 2021: RCB vs SRH Match Prediction

While they gave KKR a good fight after making a low score, SRH doesn't appear to have enough match-winners in their ranks to make a difference. While they should show good fighting spirit once more, the firepower and winning momentum of RCB might be too much to handle.

Prediction: RCB to win.

IPL 2021: RCB vs SRH - TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

