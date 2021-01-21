IPL 2021: Robin Uthappa traded from Rajasthan Royals to Chennai Super Kings

In a somewhat surprising move, veteran batsman Robin Uthappa was traded from the Rajasthan Royals (RR) to three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The development comes a day after all the eight IPL franchises released their retention list for the upcoming season.

The trade involving Robin Uthappa was confirmed by both the Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings through their social media accounts.

CSK made the announcement on Twitter, with an image of Robin Uthappa in the famed yellow jersey. The post read:

"Robin is our newest Bat-Man! Welcoming you with #Yellove Vanakkam @robbieuthappa."

As for the Rajasthan Royals, they bid goodbye to the 35-year-old with a ‘thank you’ message. In a Twitter post, RR wrote:

“Thank you for your time in pink, Robbie. Sending good wishes (and whistles) your way.”

Having been released by the Kolkata Riders ahead of the IPL 2020 auction, Robin Uthappa was purchased by the Rajasthan Royals for 3 crores. He had a poor season for the Royals though, managing only 196 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 119.51 with a best score of 41.

Robin Uthappa: An IPL career on the downslide

Once among the most sought-after players in the IPL, Robin Uthappa has struggled to make an impression in the cash-rich T20 league in recent years.

Before his poor showing for RR in the UAE last year, Uthappa had also struggled to make an impact for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2019 edition of the IPL. He managed 282 runs in 12 matches but received criticism for his slow strike rate of 115.10.

At his peak, though, Robin Uthappa was a genuine match-winner for the Kolkata Knight Riders. He plundered 660 runs for KKR in the 2014 edition at a strike rate of 137.78, with five fifties and a best of 83 not out. Uthappa won the Orange Cap as KKR lifted the IPL title, defeating Kings XI Punjab in the final.

He also contributed 400-plus runs for the now-defunct Pune Warriors in the 2012 and 2013 IPL seasons. Overall, Robin Uthappa has 4607 runs to his name in 189 IPL matches at a strike rate of 129.99 with 24 fifties.

It remains to be seen if a change of franchise can reignite Robin Uthappa’s IPL career.