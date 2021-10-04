IPL 2021: Match 51 - RR vs MI: Preview, probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 51st match of Vivo IPL 2021 on Tuesday, October 5, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Both sides are level on 10 points and need to win to stay alive in the competition. While RR come into this game on the back of a crunching win against CSK, MI were outplayed by DC in their last outing.

Despite ringing in the changes against a slightly weakened CSK side, RR cruised to a win thanks to an explosive performance with the bat. Electing to bowl first after winning the toss, RR was set a target of 190 by CSK.

After keeping the dangerous CSK batters under check for most of the innings, RR let them get away in the death overs, with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Jadeja plundering 55 runs off the last 23 balls of the innings.

However, their openers came out all guns blazing and scored 81 runs in the powerplay. Yashasvi Jaiswal led from the front with a 21-ball 50, while Evin Lewis contributed a 12-ball 27.

Shivam Dube and Sanju Samson kept up the scoring rate, with the former scoring his maiden IPL half-century. RR crossed the line with 15 balls to spare, boosting their NRR and confidence ahead of their next game.

MI, meanwhile, couldn't score enough runs on a sluggish Sharjah pitch after being put in to bat by DC. Barring Suryakumar Yadav, none of the MI batters looked settled at the crease, and they could only manage to get to a sub-par total of 129/8.

While they tried to defend it pretty well, Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin took them home after a jittery start.

MI won comfortably the last time these sides met, and they'll look to repeat that once more. With everything on the line for both these sides, expect a cracking contest.

IPL 2021: RR vs MI Match Details

Date: October 5, 2021 (Tuesday).

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Weather Forecast

It should be a warm and sunny evening in Sharjah, with an average temperature of around 34 degrees celsius. The weather has gradually improved in the UAE, and the temperatures should drop in future matches.

Pitch Report

The wicket at Sharjah has been slow and spinner-friendly this season, but it played better in the RCB-PBKS game. We could see a similar pitch when RR and MI, with something in it for the batters, while retaining the turn and low bounce on offer.

Predicted XIs

Rajasthan Royals

Shivam Dube played an excellent knock to take RR home. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Despite the convincing win over CSK, we should expect RR to make some changes for this match. It's their first time playing at Sharjah this season, and they should pick their team accordingly. Tabraiz Shamsi could return to the playing XI at the expense of David Miller.

One of Mahipal Lomror and Riyan Parag could return to give them an extra spin-bowling option. Kartik Tyagi could come back in place of Mayank Markande.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Evin Lewis, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Shivam Dube, Glenn Philips, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag/Mahipal Lomror, David Miller/Tabraiz Shamsi, Kartik Tyagi/Mayank Markande, Mustafizur Rahman, and Chetan Sakariya.

Mumbai Indians

Suryakumar Yadav regaining his mojo was one of the few positives for MI from this match. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

MI seemed comfortable playing with two spin bowling options in their last match at Sharjah, but that strategy didn't work out too well.

While it would be unfortunate for Nathan Coulter-Nile, he could make way for Rahul Chahar's return to MI's playing XI. They could also promote Krunal up the order and take Saurabh Tiwary out to accommodate Rahul Chahar.

Mumbai Indians: Quinton De Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile/ Saurabh Tiwary, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Trent Boult, and Jasprit Bumrah.

IPL 2021: RR vs MI Match Prediction

RR has had a decent record against MI in recent times, but they'll find it tough to get past the defending champions. MI's qualification is pretty much out of their hands and they need to win both their matches to remain in contention.

However, they look like the more settled team and should beat Sanju Samson's side in this match.

Prediction: MI to win.

IPL 2021: RR vs MI - TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar