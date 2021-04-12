IPL 2021, RR vs PBKS: Rajasthan Royals' predicted playing XI

Sanju Samson will make his Indian Premier League (IPL) captaincy debut when the Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Pace-bowling all-rounders Shivam Dube and Chris Morris were bought in the IPL 2021 auction to take some pressure off Jofra Archer, who has now been ruled out of the first half of the tournament. Mustafizur Rahman was expected to replace Archer in the RR playing XI for this game, but he will also be unavailable for selection.

Apart from these two players, RR have a full squad to choose from.

RR's squad for IPL 2021: Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, K.C. Cariappa, Liam Livingstone, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh

Here is RR's predicted playing XI for their IPL 2021 game against PBKS.

Openers: Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal

Jos Buttler

Ben Stokes opened the batting in IPL 2021 alongside the likes of Robin Uthappa and then-captain Steve Smith, with Jos Buttler placed in the middle order. With both Uthappa and Smith not part of the franchise now, we could see Buttler return to the top of the order, where he is at his best in T20 cricket.

Buttler is expected to don the gloves and take some responsibility off Samson's shoulders. His opening partner might be young Yashasvi Jaiswal, who will be right at home at the Wankhede Stadium. Although the southpaw couldn't hold on to his place in the RR playing XI last year, he has piled on the runs in domestic cricket and could have the breakthrough IPL season.

Middle Order: Sanju Samson (c), Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag

Ben Stokes

Captain Samson is made for the No. 3 spot. He'll be eager to banish the demons of last season, which saw his form fall off drastically after a bright start. Samson will need to ensure that the pressure of leadership doesn't affect his batting, which relies on attacking, free strokeplay.

Ben Stokes should slot in at No. 4 for RR against PBKS. His batting form has been decent in the lead-up to the tournament, and he might need to contribute in the bowling department even though the franchise has been open about managing his workload.

Young Riyan Parag didn't have much of a role to play last year, but he did play a couple of memorable innings. Having been part of the team for a couple of years now, the all-rounder could have a consistent season.

All-rounders: Rahul Tewatia, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris

Rahul Tewatia

The breakout star of IPL 2020, Rahul Tewatia, will accompany new acquisitions Chris Morris and Shivam Dube in the middle order. RR don't have the security of Robin Uthappa in the middle order that they had last year, and a lot of responsibility will be on Tewatia and Morris. Dube, meanwhile, must contribute in both departments like he did in the initial part of IPL 2020.

Bowlers: Shreyas Gopal, Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi

Kartik Tyagi

Although he had an indifferent season last year, Shreyas Gopal remains the lead spinner for RR in the IPL. The leggie, who gives the side a powerplay bowling option, will be tasked with picking up wickets regularly.

Andrew Tye might be the man to replace Archer in the RR playing XI for the game against PBKS. The Aussie was expensive in the only game he played last year, and must do much better against the formidable PBKS batting lineup.

Chetan Sakariya and Jaydev Unadkat are two viable Indian pace options, but that role should fall to Kartik Tyagi. The young Indian quick is on the back of a decent season where he showed a lot of promise, and will be tasked with bowling at the death in IPL 2021.