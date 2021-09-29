IPL 2021, RR vs RCB: Who won yesterday's match?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) registered a comprehensive seven-wicket win over a lethargic Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 43 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) in Dubai.

Batting first, RR put up a disappointing 149 for 9, unable to capitalize on an impressive opening stand of 77. Glenn Maxwell (50* off 30) and Srikar Bharat (44 off 35) then starred in what was a pretty straightforward chase.

RCB got off to a rollicking start in their chase of 150 as Virat Kohli punished Chris Morris for three fours in the first over. The first came via a leading edge that went over the slip cordon, the second was pulled over midwicket and the last one clipped to fine leg.

RR had a chance to break the opening stand in the third over but skipper Sanju Samson dropped an edge from Devdutt Padikkal, who mistimed an attempted cut off Chetan Sakariya. The RCB left-hander celebrated his life by dispatching Mustafizur Rahman for two boundaries. After pulling one to wide long on, Padikkal smashed a drive past cover.

Just when RCB seemed to be running away with the match, RR struck to send back both openers. Mustafizur castled Padikkal (22) as the batter played all around a full ball on off stump.

Riyan Parag then made his first significant contribution of the UAE leg, running out Kohli (25) with a direct hit. The RCB skipper nudged a ball towards backward point. Parag half-stopped the ball and Kohli thought he had enough time to cross over for a single. The young fielder, however, quickly gathered himself and threw down the stumps at the non-striker’s end to catch Kohli short.

A good partnership of 69 between Bharat and Maxwell brought the RCB innings back on track. There were some interesting moments, as the case mostly is when The Big Show is out in the middle.

In the 9th over, a pull off Kartik Tyagi went to deep square leg, where Yashasvi Jaiswal put in a valiant dive but could not complete the catch. The next ball, Maxwell attempted another pull and this time the ball went over fine leg. Mustafizur saved a six with his acrobatic effort, jumping and swatting the ball back on the field using his hand, conceding only one.

Bharat was more in control of his strokes. He slop-swept Morris for a six to backward square leg and reverse-swept Rahul Tewatia past third man for four. Bharat was eventually dismissed for 44, pulling Mustafizur to fine leg.

Maxwell then clobbered Morris for 22 in the 17th over to reassert RCB’s domination. After whipping a length ball for six over over deep midwicket, the maverick batter crunched the medium pacer for three fours. The third, which was banged down the ground, took Maxwell to 50 in 30 balls and also tied the scores.

AB de Villiers hit the winning runs, sweeping Parag to the deep square leg boundary as RCB completed a thumping victory.

RR crumble from 100 for 1 to 149 for 9

RCB celebrate a wicket against RR. Pic: IPLT20.COM

RR wasted a great start against RCB and eventually stumbled to 149 for 9 after being sent into bat. RR were 100 for 1 after 11 overs but lost 8 for 49 to finish on a highly disappointing note.

The dismissal of the well-set Evin Lewis (58 off 37) at the start of the 12th over triggered a shocking batting collapse as RCB quickly gained ascendancy. Having put his team in a strong position, Lewis top-edged George Garton to give the RCB debutant his first wicket. Next, Mahipal Lomror (3) charged down the track and was stumped off a googly from Yuzvendra Chahal (2/18).

Whatever was discussed during the strategic timeout did not work, as RR skipper Sanju Samson (19) and Rahul Tewatia (2) perished in the first over after the break. Samson lofted left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed over cover, only to pick out the fielder on the boundary. Tewatia top-edged a sweep to deep backward square.

RR were desperate for Liam Livingstone to come good. But he failed again, hitting a tossed-up delivery from Chahal straight to long-on, having made 6. Morris cracked a couple of boundaries but RCB’s last-match hero bowling Harshal Patel (3/34) claimed three wickets in the last over to restrict RR to under 150. The struggling Riyan Parag (9 off 16) sliced a slower ball to extra cover.

Padikkal then took a smart catch at deep cover to send back Morris (14) and put Patel on a hat-trick for the second time in as many games. While the RCB pacer couldn’t claim three in three, he had a third in the over as Chetan Sakariya (2) dragged the last ball to long-on.

149 for 9 was not what RR would have expected after Lewis and Yashasvi Jaiswal got them off to a refreshingly positive start. Jaiswal slammed off-spinner Maxwell for a six over wide long on while Lewis hammered debutant Garton for two sixes in his second over. A short ball was pulled over midwicket, the second over deep midwicket. In between, there was a boundary as well. Runs came at a swift pace as RR ended the powerplay at 56 for no loss.

The 9th over began with Jaiswal (31) launching a slower ball from Dan Christian over cover for a maximum. The RR opener perished next ball though, mistiming a full ball to mid-off. Lewis brought up an impressive fifty, pulling a good length delivery from Patel to the boundary. The next ball was a loose one, and was easily clipped over short fine leg for another four.

Until Lewis was at the crease, RR were in charge. His dismissal completely turned the tide.

IPL 2021, RR vs RCB: Who was the Man of the Match?

RCB leggie Chahal was superb with figures of 2 for 18. Left-arm spinner Shahbaz got two in one over, including that of RR skipper Samson.

Purple Cap holder Patel carried on his memorable run, picking up three wickets in the last over of the innings. When RCB batted, Bharat impressed with 44 and Maxwell scored an unbeaten 50.

For RR, opener Lewis’ 58 was the only contribution of note.

Chahal was named the Man of the Match for his fantastic bowling spell.

