IPL 2021: Match 55 - SRH vs MI: Preview, probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 55 of IPL 2021 on Friday, 8th October, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. It will be one of two matches played simultaneously, with match timings revised to prevent an advantage to any team relating to NRR calculations. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the other game, and both matches will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Both teams won their last encounters against RCB and Rajasthan Royals (RR), respectively. While SRH have nothing in this game but pride, need to win to qualify for the playoffs and give themselves a chance at defending their IPL 2020 title. While SRH showed tremendous application and grit when defending their total of 141 against RCB, MI blazed their way to a commanding win over RR.

Weak batting performances have been the main issue for SRH, and they'll look to produce one solid performance before their season ends. All eyes will also be on young seamer Umran Malik, who has clocked impressive speeds in the two matches he's played.

MI, meanwhile, will look to continue in the same fashion in which they beat RR. They made some tough selection calls that paid off big time, with James Neesham and Ishan Kishan coming in for Quinton De Kock and Krunal Pandya. While Ishan blazed scored a 25-ball 50 to complete MI's run-chase within nine overs, Neesham combined well with Nathan Coulter-Nile to restrict RR to 90/9 in 20 overs.

MI pulled off a heist to win by 13 runs the last time these sides met. They'll be keen to win convincingly and progress to the playoffs this time around.

IPL 2021: SRH vs MI Match Details

Date: October 8, 2021 (Friday).

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Weather Forecast

It should be a warm, sunny evening, with clear skies in Abu Dhabi, with an average temperature of around 33 degrees Celsius. The weather has been mellowing down as the tournament has progressed, and we should see some good conditions for playing cricket.

Pitch Report

While it produced the highest score of the UAE leg of IPL 2021, the surface at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium could favor the bowlers in this match. The pitch looked dry in the game between RCB and SRH, and the cutters and slower balls from the seamers got lots of grip off the wicket. A first innings score of around 155-160 could be competitive.

Predicted XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled well in SRH's win. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

After a solid defense of a low-scoring total, SRH should retain the same team for this match. The youngsters in the Playing XI will look to capitalize on this one final chance before their season ends.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Jason Roy, Kane Williamson (C), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, and Siddharth Kaul.

Mumbai Indians

James Neesham struck in the first ball of his spell. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

MI's new team combination worked wonders for them at Sharjah, and that trend should continue in Abu Dhabi. Ishan Kishan was at his belligerent best at the top of the order, and that allowed Neesham to operate with his array of slower deliveries. Bringing Rahul Chahar back is the only change they could make, considering the number of right-handers in SRH's playing XI.

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar/Jayant Yadav, Trent Boult, and Jasprit Bumrah.

IPL 2021: SRH vs MI Match Prediction

SRH could be a dangerous team in these crucial matches, especially when they have nothing to lose. However, a Mumbai Indians team that's on a mission to qualify should be able to get past Kane Williamson's side. While we could get another low-scoring thriller, MI's team looks better on paper, and they should edge out SRH in this IPL 2021 match.

Prediction: MI to win.

IPL 2021: SRH vs MI - TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

