IPL 2021: Match 37 - SRH vs PBKS: Preview, probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 37th match of Vivo IPL 2021 on Saturday, 25th September, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. It will be the second match of a double-header, with RR and DC squaring off earlier in the day.

Both sides come off equally devastating losses, albeit not by the same margin of defeat. While SRH was comprehensively beaten by DC, PBKS suffered a heart-breaking two-run defeat to RR in a game that was in their control.

SRH elected to bat after winning the toss and suffered a horrible start, with David Warner getting out for a duck. Kane Williamson never really got going, and neither did the other batters.

DC kept picking up wickets at regular intervals, and had it not been for Abdul Samad and Rashid Khan's contributions, SRH would've struggled to post even a sub-par total of 134/9. Despite some decent bowling from the SRH bowlers, they couldn't get back into the game and watched DC cruise home with 13 balls to spare.

The Punjab Kings, on the other hand, were cruising in their run-chase against RR but inexplicably choked when asked to score eight runs off the last two overs with eight wickets in hand. After winning the toss and opting to bowl, PBKS did well to restrict RR to 185/9 after letting them get off to a flying start. Arshdeep Singh picked up a five-wicket haul, while Mohammed Shami picked up three wickets.

In response, Punjab put on a 120-run opening stand, with KL Rahul getting out on 49, surviving three dropped chances. Even after losing Mayank soon after, Punjab was in a winning position, with Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran reducing the required run rate to less than six.

However, Kartik Tyagi's terrific final over saw PBKS succumb to the pressure they created for themselves, bringing back similar painful memories from their recent past.

It'll be interesting to see how the two teams respond after such crushing defeats. SRH's only win this season came against PBKS when the two sides met in Chennai. PBKS will hope to avoid a repeat of that encounter and win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

This bottom-of-the-table scrap between the two teams could make for an exciting cricket match in Sharjah.

IPL 2021: SRH vs PBKS Match Details

Date: September 25, 2021 (Saturday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Weather Forecast

It should be a hot evening in Sharjah, with an average temperature of 36 degrees celsius.

Pitch Report

The surface at Sharjah should assist the seamers more than the spinners. The small dimensions of the ground could make it very difficult for the bowlers. Mixing up their variations and being unpredictable will be crucial to having a good game.

Predicted XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH will need Kane Williamson to do better in this game. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Even if they wish to make some changes to their playing XI, SRH doesn't seem to have the required personnel. With Sherfane Rutherford returning home, SRH might opt to bring in Abhishek Sharma in place of Kedhar Jadhav to add more firepower to their middle-order.

Jason Roy remains an option to open the batting, but Warner should keep him out of the team.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Wriddhiman Saha (WK), David Warner, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson (C), Abdul Samad, Kedar Jadhav/ Abhishek Sharma, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, and Sandeep Sharma.

Punjab Kings

Aiden Markram looked good on his IPL debut. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

The Punjab Kings went in with four spinners in their last game, a strange tactic on a largely seamer-friendly Dubai track. They should reverse that by dropping Fabian Allen to bring in Moises Henriques. Nathan Ellis is also an option to consider on a Sharjah track that requires death bowling skills.

Aiden Markram gave a decent account of himself against the RR and should keep his place despite Chris Gayle's presence.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Moises Henriques/ Fabian Allen, Harpreet Brar, Adil Rashid/ Nathan Ellis, Mohammad Shami, Ishan Porel, and Arshdeep Singh.

IPL 2021: SRH vs PBKS Match Prediction

While both the teams are at the bottom of the table, you could probably say that PBKS has been better than SRH until now. Neither SRH's batting nor bowling possesses the same sting and threat that it used to have. If Punjab manages to handle Rashid Khan safely, they have the firepower and the match-winners to register a win and get back in the fight for a playoff spot.

Prediction: PBKS to win.

