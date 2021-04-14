SRH v RCB, IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore's predicted playing XI

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will aim to continue their winning start in the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) when they take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

RCB clinched a thrilling last-ball win over the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2021 season opener, with telling contributions from Harshal Patel and AB de Villiers. SRH, meanwhile, suffered a 10-run loss at the hands of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

RCB aren't expected to make too many changes to their winning combination, but a familiar face is available for selection at the top of the order.

RCB's squad for IPL 2021: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel, Daniel Sams, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kane Richardson, Pavan Deshpande, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai, K.S. Bharat, Finn Allen

Here is RCB's predicted playing XI for their IPL 2021 game against SRH.

Openers: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c)

Devdutt Padikkal

With Devdutt Padikkal cleared to play the game against SRH, RCB will have a potent opening combination comprising of captain Virat Kohli and their leading run-scorer from last year.

Padikkal has been in stellar form over the last few months in domestic cricket, and we could see him make a run for the Orange Cap award. Kohli, meanwhile, is prolific as a T20 opener. Washington Sundar, who opened the batting in the previous game, should move back into the middle order.

Advertisement

Middle Order: Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk)

AB de Villiers

While Rajat Patidar managed only 8 runs on his IPL debut against the Mumbai Indians, he is rated very highly by the RCB team management. The 27-year-old batting at No. 3 helps RCB beef up their middle order with De Villiers and Maxwell.

So Padikkal might replace Shahbaz Ahmed, who bowled only one over in the last game, instead of Patidar. If this happens, Glenn Maxwell will have an important role to play with the ball for the first time in IPL 2021 on a Chepauk surface that has been kind to the spinners. The Aussie also appeared confident at the crease in the previous match, and will look to capitalize on his form.

De Villiers, who simply doesn't seem to age, rounds off the RCB middle order. The South African will have a task on his hands countering the guile of Afghanistan mystery spinner Rashid Khan.

All-rounders: Washington Sundar, Dan Christian

Advertisement

Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar has been underutilized with the ball by Kohli over the last few IPL games, but he is still a very important part of this RCB side. He, along with veteran Dan Christian, makes up the all-rounders department of the team's playing XI for IPL 2021.

Bowlers: Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal

Kyle Jamieson and Harshal Patel are certainly capable in the batting department, but they haven't proved it yet in the IPL and are hence listed as bowlers in this predicted playing XI. Both bowlers were highly impressive in the game against MI, and will want to replicate the same performances this time out.

New-ball bowler Mohammed Siraj and franchise leader in wickets Yuzvendra Chahal will round off RCB's predicted playing XI for their IPL 2021 game against SRH. The leg-spinner will have a particularly important role to play against the plethora of right-handers in the SRH batting lineup.