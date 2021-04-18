IPL 2021: Top 3 batting performances in DC vs PBKS matches

In the 11th match of IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai tonight.

Both DC and PBKS have had similar campaigns in the tournament so far. DC got the better of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) emphatically by seven wickets in their opening encounter. However, in their next outing, they went down to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a last-over finish.

Meanwhile, PBKS survived a scare against RR, eking out a narrow four-run win despite a blistering hundred by Sanju Samson almost producing a stunning heist. PBKS, though, came a cropper in their next match, as Deepkar Chahar starred for CSK in a six-wicket win.

PBKS have the edge over DC in terms of their head-to-head record, winning 15 of 26 games. With the two teams going head-to-head tonight, let's take a look at three of the most memorable batting performances in matches between DC and PBKS over the years.

#3 David Warner (DC) 79 off 44 - IPL 2012 (in Dharamsala)

David Warner. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Many DC vs PBKS matches over the years have been low-scoring encounters, with batsmen from both sides struggling to make an impact. In that sense, David Warner’s blazing 79 off 44 for DC against PBKS in Dharamsala in IPL 2012 was significant.

DC were only chasing 142 for victory, but PBKS were aware that a couple of quick wickets could have set panic in the DC camp. Warner, though, came in and made sure DC completed the chase without any hiccups.

IPL 5 - 2012

PUN vs DEL

DEL : 142/5

Overs 18.2

David Warner

79(44)

VinoGopal Rao 21*

Azhar,Haris 2 Wkts

PUN 141/8

Azhar 35

Del won by 5 wkts — Adnan Khalid (@Adnan_Khalid950) May 19, 2012

The left-handed opener cracked ten fours and four sixes before being dismissed by Ryan Harris.

Warner's innings set up an emphatic six-wicket triumph for DC. After Warner’s dismissal, Venugopal Rao took the team home with an unbeaten 21. Parvinder Awana was the most expensive bowler for PBKS, conceding 40 runs in his three overs.

Earlier, Morne Morkel and Umesh Yadav claimed four and three wickets respectively, as PBKS were restricted to 141 for 8. Siddharth Chitnis and Azhar Mahmood made 38 and 36 respectively, but PBKS lacked a Warner-like innings.

#2 Shaun Marsh (PBKS) 95 off 46 - IPL 2011 (in Delhi)

Shaun Marsh. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Shaun Marsh played an incredible hand in a losing cause for PBKS against DC during an IPL 2011 game in Delhi. Set a massive 232 to win, PBKS fell short by 29 runs, despite Marsh cracking a sensational 95 off only 46 balls.

The left-hander cracked nine fours and six sixes to give PBKS faint hopes of a win. Marsh produced an innings that deserved both a victory and a hundred, but neither happened. After flaying the DC bowling to all parts of the ground, Marsh sliced a length ball from Morne Morkel to mid-off.

Highest scores in unsuccessful chase in #IPL



100(37) Yusuf Pathan vs MI 2010

95*(70) KL RAHUL vs RR (TODAY)

95(50) Manan Vohra vs SRH 2017

95(46) Shaun Marsh vs DD 2011

94*(55) Naman Ojha vs CSK 2010

92*(62) V Kohli vs MI 2018#VIVOIPL #RRvKXIP#KXIP #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi — #IPL #IPL2020 (@CricketTamilcom) May 8, 2018

Although Adam Gilchrist contributed 42 off 33, Marsh did not get any support from the rest of the PBKS batters. Eventually, PBKS ended on 202 for 6, falling well short of their target. Meanwhile, Ajit Agarkar and James Hopes were at the receiving end of Marsh’s assault, conceding 47 and 43 runs respectively, in their allotted four overs.

Earlier, DC’s total of 231 for 4 was built around a pair of 77s from Virender Sehwag and David Warner. The duo featured in an opening stand of 146 in under 12 overs. Three PBKS bowlers - Praveen Kumar, Ryan Harris and Shalabh Srivastava - conceded in excess of 40 runs in their four overs.

As a result, Marsh was left with too much to do, single-handedly. Nonetheless, it was a spectacular innings.

#1 Shikhar Dhawan (DC) 106 not out off 61 - IPL 2020 (in Dubai)

Shikhar Dhawan. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Another brilliant knock in a losing effort, and a record-breaking one at that. DC opener Shikhar Dhawan smashed an unbeaten 106 off only 61 balls against PBKS in an IPL 2020 encounter in Dubai.

With the knock, Dhawan became the first player in the history of the IPL to crack back-to-back centuries. In the previous match against CSK, the left-hander had hit an unbeaten 101 off 58 in a five-wicket victory for his team.

#DC innings tonight:

Shikhar Dhawan : 106 off 61 (SR 173.77), 12 fours, 3 sixes

All others: 54 off 59 (SR 91.52), 2 fours, 2 sixes#DCvsKXIP #KXIPvDC #IPL2020 #IPL — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) October 20, 2020

Coming back to the game against PBKS, Dhawan slammed 12 fours and three sixes in a wonderful exhibition of big-hitting. The left-hander did the bulk of the scoring for DC, evident from the fact that the next best score in the innings was 14 apiece from Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant.

Arshdeep Singh was the most expensive of the PBKS bowlers, going for 30 runs in his three. Despite Dhawan’s sizzling knock, PBKS restricted DC to 164 for 5 before chasing down the target in 19 overs, courtesy Nicholas Pooran’s scintillating 53 off 28 balls.