IPL 2021: Top 3 batting performances in PBKS vs CSK matches 

In the eighth match of IPL 2021, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai tonight.

Both teams have played one match in the tournament so far. Despite a dominating batting performance, PBKS survived a scare against Rajasthan Royals (RR), whose captain Sanju Samson almost pulled off a heist.

Meanwhile, CSK fared reasonably with the bat against Delhi Capitals (DC), but Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan's heroics saw the former get floored by seven wickets.

In terms of their head-to-head rivalry, CSK hold the clear edge, winning 15 of 24 games against PBKS. As the two teams get ready to renew acquaintances in Mumbai, let's take a look at three memorable batting efforts in PBKS vs CSK matches over the years.

#3 Michael Hussey (CSK) 116 not out off 54 - IPL 2008 (in Chandigarh)

Michael Hussey

Former Australian batsman Michael Hussey was a major force in CSK’s batting line-up during the franchise’s early years in the IPL. With his ability to find the gaps coupled with his swift running between the wickets, he played many a memorable knock for the team at the top of the order.

In only the second match of the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008, Hussey blazed his way to a marvellous 116 not out off only 54 balls. Against a quality PBKS attack comprising Brett Lee, Sreesanth and Irfan Pathan, Hussey smashed as many as nine sixes and eight fours.

Best #IPL Innings for M HUSSEY

116* vs KXIP, Mohali, 2008

86* vs KXIP, Mohali, 2013

83* vs RCB, Chennai, 2011

79* vs RR, Chennai, 2011@IPL — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) April 10, 2013

Advertisement

After captain MS Dhoni decided to bat first after winning the toss, Hussey’s belligerent innings lifted CSK to a massive 240 for 5. Apart from Hussey, Suresh Raina played a superb cameo of 32 off only 13 balls. James Hopes was taken for 53 in his four overs, while Pathan conceded 47.

PBKS fought hard in their chase, with Hopes scoring 71 off 33 and Sangakkara 54 off 33. However, they could only manage 207 for 4 in response.

#2 Paul Valthaty (PBKS) 120 not out off 63 - IPL 2011 (in Chandigarh)

Paul Valthaty

Paul Valthaty was a surprise success story in the IPL for a brief period. With his dazzling stroke-play, he played a couple of smashing knocks before fading away just as quickly.

In a match against CSK in Chandigarh during the 2011 edition of the IPL, Valthaty came up with his most famous knock in the competition to stun MS Dhoni’s men. PBKS were set a tough 189-run target to win the game. However, Valthaty came in and struck the ball to all parts of the ground.

Advertisement

The PBKS opener blasted 19 fours and two sixes in his unbeaten 120, which came off only 63 balls. Before CSK could fathom what had hit them, the match was out of their grasp. Even quality bowlers like Ravichandran Ashwin, Tim Southee and Scott Styris could not make any impact on Valthaty that day.

Highest IPL Score While Chasing



120* - Paul Valthaty

119 - Sanju Samson

119 - Virender Sehwag

117* - Shane Watson

114* - Sanath Jayasuriya

110* - Mahela Jayawardene#RRvsPBKS — CricBeat (@Cric_beat) April 12, 2021

PBKS got home with five balls and six wickets to spare. Valthaty’s innings eventually outshone the efforts of two CSK batsmen - Murali Vijay (74 off 43) and MS Dhoni (43 off 20).

#1 Virender Sehwag (PBKS) 122 off 58 - IPL 2014 Qualifier 2 (in Mumbai)

Virender Sehwag

At his peak, Virender Sehwag excelled in shutting teams out of contests with his sensational batting. He did the same while playing for PBKS against CSK in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2014 in Mumbai.

Advertisement

CSK asked PBKS to bat first in the big game. However, CSK were made to regret their choice, as Sehwag launched a brutal assault on the Chennai-based team's bowlers. He raced away to 122 off merely 58 balls, ending his innings with a strike rate of 210.34. There were 12 fours and as many as eight sixes in Sehwag’s innings.

Virender Sehwag 122 is the highest in an #IPL playoff bettering M Vijay's 113 for CSK v DD at Chennai in 2012 semi-final #KXIPvsCSK — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) May 30, 2014

All the CSK bowlers came in for plenty of punishment. Ashish Nehra conceded 51 in his four, Ravindra Jadeja went for 48, Mohit Sharma for 46 and Ravichandran Ashwin for 44. PBKS ended up posting a mammoth 226 for 6 on the board.

Despite Suresh Raina’s sensational 87 off only 25 balls, CSK could not maintain their momentum. After Raina was run out at the start of the seventh over, the rest of the CSK batsmen faltered big time.

MS Dhoni struggled to score quickly and was unbeaten on 42 off 31 balls. In the end, CSK fell short by 24 runs.