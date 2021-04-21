IPL 2021: Top 3 batting performances in PBKS vs SRH matches

In the 14th match of IPL 2021, Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the two underperforming teams of the tournament, will lock horns at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today.

PBKS have endured a downturn in fortunes since overcoming Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their opening encounter in a last-ball thriller. In their next two games, they went down rather emphatically to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC).

Meanwhile, SRH have had an even more torturous start to their IPL 2021 campaign. They are yet to get off the mark after three games, going down to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians. SRH have run teams close but have struggled to eke out wins

In their head-to-head battle with PBKS, SRH have a significant 11-5 lead. Last season, the teams shared the spoils with one victory apiece. As PBKS and SRH seek to renew acquaintances in Chennai today, let's take a look back at three of the most memorable batting performances in PBKS vs SRH matches.

#3 Jonny Bairstow (SRH) 97 off 55 - IPL 2020 (in Dubai)

Jonny Bairstow. Pic: IPLT20.COM

SRH opener Jonny Bairstow played a smashing knock in his team's 69-run triumph over PBKS (then called Kings XI Punjab) in a match in Dubai last season. With SRH batting first after winning the toss, PBKS ran into a Bairstow in dominating mood.

The Englishman slammed seven fours and six sixes in his 55-ball knock as PBKS bowlers failed to make an impact on the right-hander. Bairstow was the dominant partner in a 160-run opening stand with his captain David Warner, who contributed a rather sedate 52 off 40.

Jonny Bairstow is adjudged the Man of the Match for his outstanding innings of 97 off 55 deliveries 👏👏#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/38tPJw1BaD — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 8, 2020

Both Bairstow and Warner fell in the 16th over of SRH’s innings. A breezy cameo of 20 not out off ten from Kane Williamson lifted SRH to 201 for 1. Mohammed Shami and Mujeeb Ur Rahman were the most expensive PBKS bowlers, conceding 40 and 39 runs respectively in their four overs.

In their chase, PBKS folded up for a disappointing 132 in 16.5 overs, despite Nicholas Pooran’s scintillating 37-ball 77. Rashid Khan was the most impressive of the SRH bowlers, with figures of 3 for 12 in his four overs.

#2 Glenn Maxwell (PBKS) 95 off 43 - IPL 2014 (in Sharjah)

Glenn Maxwell. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Maverick Australian batsman Glenn Maxwell had a sensational run for PBKS with the bat in the 2014 season. One of his many whirlwind knocks came against SRH in Sharjah that year.

SRH elected to field first after losing the toss, but Maxwell ensured their bowlers were always on the back foot. He clobbered 95 runs off only 43 balls, a knock that featured as many as nine sixes to go with five fours.

SRH bowlers took an absolute pasting in the wake of Maxwell's mayhem, as Amit Mishra went for 56 in his four, while Irfan Pathan conceded 28 in his two. Bhuvneshwar Kumar stood out for SRH with figures of 3 for 19.

Apart from Maxwell, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virender Sehwag contributed 30s as PBKS posted an impressive 193 for 6.

Under pressure, SRH did not get any momentum in their chase and were rolled over for 121 in the 20th over. Lakshmipathy Balaji was the best PBKS bowler with figures of 4 for 13, while Mitchell Johnson and Axar Patel claimed two scalps apiece.

#1 Chris Gayle (PBKS) 104 not out off 63 - IPL 2018 (in Chandigarh)

Chris Gayle. Pic: IPLT20.COM

West Indian legend Chris Gayle has slammed six IPL hundreds, the most by any batsman in the history of the league. The last of his six dazzling tons came for PBKS against SRH in Chandigarh during the competition's 2018 edition.

After PBKS decided to bat first on winning the toss, Gayle almost single-handedly lifted his team to an imposing total. The left-hander struck an unbelievable 11 sixes and only one four in his 63-ball blitz and was virtually unstoppable on the day.

Courtesy Gayle’s efforts, PBKS posted a highly impressive 193 for 3 on the board. Karun Nair’s 21-ball 31 was the next best score in the PBKS innings.

SRH spinners suffered in the wake of Gayle’s brutal onslaught. While Rashid Khan ended with uncharacteristic figures of 1 for 55 from his four overs, left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan was taken for 28 in his two.

Despite the battering they took from Chris Gayle, SRH fought valiantly in their chase. Kane Williamson chipped in with 54 off 41, while Manish Pandey made an unbeaten 57 off 42. Shakib Al Hasan also got a few big hits in his 24 not out off 12 balls. In the end, though, SRH fell short by 15 runs.