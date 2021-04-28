IPL 2021: Top 3 bowling performances in CSK vs SRH matches

In the 23rd match of IPL 2021, a rampant Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face an unsettled Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi tonight.

CSK and SRH enter this game after experiencing contrasting fortunes this season. CSK are second in the points table after winning four of their five games. Meanwhile, SRH have only victory in five games and are languishing at the bottom of the points table.

In their last encounter, CSK trumped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) comprehensively by 69 runs, handing Virat Kohli and co. their first defeat in IPL 2021. Meanwhile, SRH came close to beating the Delhi Capitals before going down to last season's finalists in a Super Over.

In their head-to-head battle against SRH, CSK have a massive 11-4 lead. With CSK and SRH set to renew acquaintances tonight, let's look back at the three impressive bowling performances in matches between the two teams.

#3 T Natarajan (SRH) 2 for 43 - IPL 2020 (in Dubai)

One of the reasons SRH are currently struggling in the ongoing IPL is because of the absence of their left-arm seamer T Natarajan. The bowler was ruled out due to a knee injury after SRH’s first two matches of the season.

Natarajan was one of the key players for SRH, who made the playoffs last year; he picked up 16 wickets in as many matches. Although his economy rate was just over eight, most of his wickets were crucial ones.

In a match against CSK in Dubai last year, he went for 43 runs in his four overs but picked up two game-changing scalps.

With SRH defending a target of 165, Natarajan dealt CSK a big blow, cleaning up Ambati Rayudu for 8. The CSK batter played down the wrong line to a good length ball from Natarajan but completely missed the ball and lost his off-stump. The SRH seamer’s crucial strike reduced CSK to 26 for 2.

Natarajan’s second wicket was the massive one of Ravindra Jadeja, who had just cracked a half-century. The bowler delivered a well-directed short ball at the left-hander. Jadeja could not get the desired impact on the pull and could only guide the ball into the hands of deep backward square.

Thanks to Natarajan's timely strikes, SRH were able to defend their total of 164 for 5 by seven runs. Earlier, batting first, SRH reached a competitive score as Priyam Garg smashed an unbeaten 51 off 26, while Abhishek Sharma contributed 31 off 24.

#2 Rashid Khan (SRH) 2 for 17 - IPL 2019 (in Hyderabad)

SRH leg-spinner Rashid Khan has rarely been taken apart in the IPL. Most teams try to play him out, yet he manages to eke out wickets. Such is the calibre of the Afghanistan bowler!

In a match against CSK in IPL 2019 in Hyderabad, Khan stifled the opposition batting with figures of 2 for 17 in four overs. CSK looked to play Rashid Khan safely, but the bowler still made an impact by taking crucial scalps.

After CSK batted first, Rashid Khan dealt them a big blow, trapping Suresh Raina lbw for 13, just when the left-hander was getting into his groove. Raina tried to drag a length delivery on the leg side but missed the ball and was struck in front of the stumps.

A few balls later, Rashid Khan sent back Kedar Jadhav (1) with a googly. Jadhav looked to play the ball around his pad, but like Raina, he too missed the ball and was trapped in front of the stumps. Khan's stifling spell reduced CSK to 132 for 5.

SRH got home easily in their chase of 133, with Jonny Bairstow scoring an unbeaten 61 off 44 balls, while David Warner blasted 50 off only 25. Despite losing a few wickets, SRH won in 16.5 overs, with four wickets in hand.

#1 Deepak Chahar (CSK) 3 for 15 - IPL 2018 (in Hyderabad)

CSK pacer Deepak Chahar has been an unsung hero of the franchise over the last few years. This season as well, he has already claimed two four-wicket hauls. Chahar played a stellar role as CSK defended a target of 183 against SRH in Hyderabad during a game in the competition's 2018 edition.

As he has often done during the course of his career, Chahar struck in the first over. He sent back Ricky Bhui by having the batsman caught behind for a duck with a beautiful away-swinger. Chahar set up the batsman with one that came in and then moved the next one away, forcing the batsman to edge it.

Manish Pandey (0) also perished to a Chahar outswinger, stabbing at a ball outside off and giving a simple catch to third man. Chahar then outfoxed Deepak Hooda (1) with a slower ball. The batsman was too early into his flick and got a leading edge to be caught at extra cover.

Chahar’s spell of 3 for 15 put CSK firmly on top in the game. Kane Williamson’s 51-ball 84 gave SRH hope, but they eventually fell short by four runs, thanks to Chahar's exploits earlier in the game.

Earlier, CSK’s competitive total of 182 for 3 was built around Ambati Rayudu’s 37-ball 79 and left-hander Suresh Raina’s unbeaten 54 off 43 balls.