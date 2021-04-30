IPL 2021: Top 3 bowling performances in PBKS vs RCB matches

In Match 26 of IPL 2021, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad tonight.

PBKS and RCB will go into Friday’s clash after experiencing contrasting fortunes in the tournament so far. Having managed only two wins from six matches, PBKS are languishing in sixth position in the points table. Meanwhile, RCB are a comfortable third in the table, winning all but one of their six games.

In their last match, PBKS went down to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by five wickets as, not for the first time this season, their batting came a cropper. RCB, meanwhile, sneaked home by one run against Delhi Capitals (DC) despite Shimron Hetmyer’s heroics with the bat.

PBKS enjoy a slender 14-12 head-to-head advantage over RCB. Last season, PBKS did the double over RCB. Ahead of the latest clash between the two teams in Ahmedabad tonight, let's take a look at the three most impressive bowling performances in past matches between RCB and PBKS over the years.

#3 Umesh Yadav (RCB) 3 for 23 - IPL 2018 (in Indore)

Umesh Yadav

Pacer Umesh Yadav bowled an excellent spell for RCB against PBKS during an IPL 2018 clash in Indore. After RCB decided to bowl first on winning the toss, Umesh Yadav vindicated his captain’s decision by claiming 3 for 23 as PBKS were rolled over for a paltry 88.

After PBKS got off to a confident start, Yadav broke through by dismissing KL Rahul for 21 off 15. Rahul hit a short ball from the RCB pacer straight to deep square leg.

In the same over, Yadav got rid of the other PBKS opener, Chris Gayle (18), as well. The left-hander tried to hook a well-directed short ball but could only find deep square. PBKS could not recover from the two setbacks.

Umesh Yadav three+ wkt hauls vs KXIP in IPL:



4/33 Kolkata, 2017

3/13 Kolkata, 2014

3/19 Dharamshala, 2012

3/21 Delhi, 2012

3/23 Bengaluru, 2018

3/23 Indore, 2018

3/33 Pune, 2015



No other bowler has more than five such hauls against an opponent.#KXIPvKKR #IPL2018 — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) May 14, 2018

Yadav came back to dismiss Andrew Tye (0) with yet another rising delivery that the batsman only managed to top-edge to the wicketkeeper. Yadav’s probing spell was complemented well by Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme and Moeen Ali, all of whom chipped in with a wicket apiece.

Aaron Finch (26) was the top scorer for PBKS. In response, Virat Kohli (48 not out) and Parthiv Patel (40 not out) helped RCB gun down their target with ten wickets and almost 12 overs to spare.

#2 Sandeep Sharma (PBKS) 3 for 22 - IPL 2017 (in Bengaluru)

Sandeep Sharma

Sandeep Sharma delivered a match-winning spell for PBKS, who beat RCB by 19 runs in an IPL 2017 match in Bengaluru. The medium-pacer claimed 3 for 22 as PBKS successfully defended a target of 139.

Sandeep Sharma dealt a huge blow to RCB in the first over itself, having Chris Gayle caught at point for a duck. Gayle tried to charge the bowler but only managed to edge the ball to a fielder.

Sharma then cleaned up RCB captain Virat Kohli (6) with an inswinger, which the batsman completely missed after a wild slog. AB de Villiers (10) also perished to the PBKS bowler when he went down the track and tried to attack the bowler. ABD ended up edging the delivery to the wicketkeeper.

De Villiers' dismissal left RCB in big trouble at 37 for 3. They never recovered from there and were eventually bowled out for 119. Axar Patel also claimed three wickets, while Mohit Sharma and Glenn Maxwell helped themselves to two wickets apiece.

Earlier, Axar Patel had also top-scored with the bat, smashing an unbeaten 38 off only 17 balls to help PBKS reach 138 for 7.

#1 Piyush Chawla (PBKS) 4 for 17 - IPL 2011 (in Dharamsala)

Piyush Chawla

Leg-spinner Piyush Chawla came up with a brilliant spell for PBKS, who hammered RCB by 111 runs in an IPL 2011 game in Dharamsala. RCB were set to chase a mammoth 233 for victory but folded up for a meagre 121, with Chawla claiming four wickets while conceding only 17 runs.

Chawla’s first wicket in the game was that of Mohammad Kaif. The RCB batsman was dragged out of his crease by a flighted delivery that spun away sharply after pitching. Kaif lost his balance and ended up getting stumped for 15. Arun Karthik (6) attempted to drive a googly through the off side but completely missed the ball and was cleaned up.

Punjab vs Bangalore #HeadToHead:



👉 Best Bowling Figures



Kings XI Punjab: Piyush Chawla (4/17)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Sreenath Aravind (4/14)



👉 Highest Innings Total:



Kings XI Punjab: 232/2

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 226/3 — VIVO IPL 2021 - Season 14th (@IPL14_) September 24, 2020

RCB’s faint hopes of pulling off a miraculous chase rested on AB de Villiers (34). But he too perished to Chawla, top-edging a googly to be caught by the wicketkeeper. The PBKS leg-spinner had his fourth when Johan van der Wath (4) missed a wrong’un and was trapped in front of his stumps.

Ryan Harris (3 for 28) and Shalabh Srivastava (2 for 30) were the other key bowlers for PBKS. Earlier, Adam Gilchrist hammered 106 off 55 balls and Shaun Marsh remained unbeaten on 79 off 49 as PBKS posted a massive 232 for 2 on the board.