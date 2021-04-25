IPL 2021: Top 3 bowling performances in SRH vs DC matches

In the 20th match of IPL 2021, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai tonight.

SRH have only won one of their four games so far, opening their account in their last encounter. Meanwhile, DC have emerged victorious in three of their four games this season and have been one the most impressive teams in this year’s IPL.

In their last match, SRH got the better of Punjab Kings (PBKS) by an impressive nine-wicket margin, which should give them some confidence going into tonight’s clash. DC, too, tasted victory in their last match, flooring defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) by six wickets.

SRH enjoy a healthy 11-7 head-to-head lead over DC. The 2016 champions won both league encounters against DC last year but went down in the all-important Qualifier.

Ahead of the latest SRH vs DC contest in Chennai tonight, let's take a look at three of the most memorable bowling performances in games between the two teams over the years.

#3 Rashid Khan (SRH) 3 for 7 - IPL 2020 (in Dubai)

Rashid Khan

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan came up with an exceptional bowling effort as SRH trounced DC by 88 runs in an IPL 2020 game in Dubai. After DC were set a massive 220-run target for victory, Rashid Khan stifled them with fabulous figures of 3 for 7 in four overs.

Rashid Khan’s first victim was Shimron Hetmyer (16), who was bowled by a slider when he looked to drive while leaving his stumps exposed. Ajinkya Rahane (26) was trapped lbw with a googly that beat the batsman’s defence. Rashid Khan returned to claim his third when Axar Patel slogged one to deep midwicket.

Rashid Khan's bowling figures today: 4-0-7-3



- Fewest runs conceded by an SRH bowler in four overs



- 5th time conceded 12 or fewer runs in 4 overs in IPL (Most times for any player in IPL)#IPL2020 #SRHvDC — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) October 27, 2020

Apart from claiming three wickets, the SRH spinner gave away literally nothing with the ball. Meanwhile, Sandeep Sharma and T Natarajan also claimed two wickets apiece as DC were rolled over for 131 in 19 overs.

Earlier, SRH’s imposing total of 219 for 2 was built around Wriddhiman Saha’s blazing 45-ball 87 and David Warner’s 34-ball 66. The openers added 107 for the opening wicket, while Manish Pandey chipped in with an unbeaten 44 as the DC bowlers were taken to the cleaners.

#2 Kagiso Rabada (DC) 4 for 22 - IPL 2019 (in Hyderabad)

Kagiso Rabada

DC pacer Kagiso Rabada ran through the SRH batting line-up with figures of 4 for 22 in an IPL 2019 match in Hyderabad. Rabada’s efforts saw DC successfully defend a total of 155.

Rabada got the game-changing wicket of SRH captain David Warner, who was well-set on 51. The left-hander mistimed a slower ball and was caught at mid-off. A couple of balls later, Vijay Shankar (1) tried to pull Rabada but only managed a top edge to the wicketkeeper.

Wicket number 17 for Kagiso Rabada...Delhi Capitals won 3 back to back away games and he took 10 wickets in these 3 matches

4/21 Vs RCB

2/42 vs KKR

4/22 vs SRH

What a bowler#SRHvDC — #Nokia _Cricket (@Nokia_Cricket) April 14, 2019

The DC pacer came back to put the finishing touches on the match. He had Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2) caught and bowled with a slower ball before cleaning up Khaleel Ahmed (0) with an inch-perfect yorker.

Rabada’s brilliance with the ball saw SRH getting rolled over for 116 in 18.5 overs. Keemo Paul and Chris Morris combined to pick up the other six wickets. Earlier, DC’s total of 155 for 7 was build around Shreyas Iyer’s 45 and Colin Munro’s 40.

#1 Jean-Paul Duminy (DC) 4 for 17 - IPL 2015 (in Visakhapatnam)

Jean-Paul Duminy

A surprise entry at the top. Jean-Paul Duminy was better known for his batting exploits. Turning out for DC against SRH in an IPL 2015 match in Visakhapatnam, Duminy played a match-winning role with his bowling, though.

His 4 for 17 bowled DC to a thrilling four-run win while defending a target of 168. After SRH openers Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner had added 50 for the opening wicket, Duminy broke through by breaching the defences of Dhawan (18) with a slider that hit the off stump.

In the same over, Duminy also sent back Warner (28) when a leading edge found the safe hands of the bowler.

Best Bowling Fig for DC



Mishra - 5/17

Mishra - 4/11

R Bhatia - 4/15

Duminy - 4/17 — ComeOn Sports 🇮🇳 (@ComeOn_Sports) June 16, 2020

The off-spinner returned to dismiss the well-set Ravi Bopara (41) and pegged back SRH further. Bopara tried to take on Duminy but only managed to find long-off. The bowler had his fourth when he cleaned up Eoin Morgan (1) with a quicker one.

Thanks to Duminy’s unexpected brilliance with the ball, SRH were restricted to 163 for 8 in a chase of 168. Duminy's performance followed his knock of 54 off 41 with the bat. Duminy's exploits apart, Shreyas Iyer top-scored with 60 in DC’s total of 167 for 4.