IPL 2021: Top 3 bowling performances in SRH vs RCB matches

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the sixth match of IPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

SRH will look to get off the mark in the tournament after going down to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their tournament opener. Set to chase 188, they ended up losing by ten runs. In contrast, RCB got their IPL 2021 campaign off to a winning start, beating defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) by two wickets in a last-ball finish.

Overall, SRH have been a consistent team in the IPL. They went all the way in 2016 and have made it to the playoffs in every subsequent edition of the competition. Meanwhile, RCB have been made it to three IPL finals but are yet to lift the trophy.

In their head-to-head battle, SRH have a 10-7 lead over RCB. As the teams get ready to renew acquaintances tonight, let's take a look back at three memorable bowling performances in SRH-RCB games over the years.

#3 Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB) 3 for 18 - IPL 2020 (in Dubai)

Yuzvendra Chahal. Pic: IPLT20.COM

RCB leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has not been in great form with the ball of late. He struggled to deliver for India in the Australia series and also struggled in the home series against England. Chahal’s poor run continued in RCB’s first match against MI as well, conceding 41 in his four overs and failing to pick up a wicket.

In IPL 2020, though, Chahal was highly impressive. The experienced spinner claimed 21 scalps in 15 matches at a strike rate of 16.33 and an economy rate of 7.08. His most impactful performance came in RCB's match against SRH in Dubai.

SRH were 89 for 1 in the 12th over and seemed to be cruising in a chase of 164. Manish Pandey (34), however, played a poor stroke, lofting a loopy delivery from Chahal straight up in the air to gift his wicket away.

Advertisement

Player of the match awards in the IPL for Yuzvendra Chahal:



4-0-18-1 vs Delhi Daredevils, 2014 Sharjah [His RCB debut]

4-0-18-3 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2020 Dubai#IPL2020 #SRHvRCB — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) September 21, 2020

Chahal then got the big wicket of Jonny Bairstow (61) with a full delivery on leg stump.

Bairstow went for an ugly heave but had his furniture disturbed. Off the very next delivery, the leg-spinner foxed Vijay Shankar with a googly, knocking back his middle stump. 89 from 1 suddenly became 121 for 4 as Chahal finished with figures of 3 for 18.

SRH continued to falter and were eventually rolled over for 153 as Navdeep Saini and Shivam Dube chipped in with two wickets apiece.

#2 Jason Holder (SRH) 3 for 25 - IPL 2020 (in Abu Dhabi)

Jason Holder. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Advertisement

Experienced West Indian all-rounder Jason Holder has been an invaluable addition to the SRH squad, coming in as a replacement for Mitchell Marsh last year. Playing seven matches, he picked up 14 wickets at a strike rate of 12 and an economy rate of 8.32. He also chipped in with a couple of good cameos.

In the Eliminator last year, he came up with an excellent bowling effort to set up the match for SRH. Opening the bowling, Holder got the massive scalp of RCB captain Virat Kohli (7), having him caught down the leg with one that got big on the batsman.

🎁 Belated birthday treat for Jason Holder, who turned 29 yesterday!



The Windies all-rounder took 3/25 and blasted 24* to edge Sunrisers Hyderabad closer to the #IPL2020 final! 💥 pic.twitter.com/DNW5dNRwH8 — ICC (@ICC) November 6, 2020

On a tough batting surface, Holder got another one to jump at Devdutt Padikkal (1) as the left-hander only managed to miscue an attempted pull. The intelligent pacer had his third when he had Shivam Dube (8) caught at mid-off with one that came slowly off the pitch.

Except for AB de Villiers (56), no other RCB batsman could get a hang of the surface. Meanwhile, T Natarajan picked up 2 for 33, including AB de Villiers with a searing yorker, as RCB were restricted to a modest score of 131 for 7.

In response, SRH got home with six wickets to spare, courtesy of Kane Williamson’s unbeaten 50. Holder also chipped in with 24 not out off 20.

#1 Mohammad Nabi (SRH) 4 for 11 - IPL 2019 (in Hyderabad)

Advertisement

Mohammad Nabi. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has not got many chances to prove his worth for SRH, as Rashid Khan, understandably, has been the team's preferred spinner.

In the 2019 IPL, though, Nabi was given a decent run of eight matches. He claimed as many wickets at a strike rate of 21.87 and an excellent economy of 6.65.

Nabi’s best effort during the season came against RCB in Hyderabad. Although SRH had a mammoth total of 231 to defend, they knew RCB had the batting line-up to chase down the target. The Afghan off-spinner, however, did not give them any chance to compete, claiming sensational figures of 4 for 11.

4-0-11-4 🔥🔥🔥🔥

Running out Mo Ali 👌



How good has Mohammad Nabi's return to the XI been for the @sunrisershyd ? #SRHvRCB #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/EhQSRVlzv0 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 31, 2019

Opening the bowling, he dismissed both RCB openers inside the first four overs. Parthiv Patel (11) sliced a full toss to extra cover. Off the first ball of his next over, he had Shimron Hetmyer (9) stumped with one that dipped and turned away as the left-hander ran down the track.

Advertisement

Nabi then demonstrated his class by outsmarting the legendary AB de Villiers (1) with a slower delivery that beat his defence and hit the middle stump. The spinner had four when Shivam Dube drilled one straight to long-on. Nabi also ran out Moeen Ali (2).

Pacer Sandeep Sharma also claimed three as RCB were bowled out for a paltry 113. Earlier, SRH’s imposing total of 231 for 2 was built around hundreds from Jonny Bairstow and captain David Warner.