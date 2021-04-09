IPL 2021: Virat Kohli's best knocks against MI

Virat Kohli will open the innings for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2021 season opener against the Mumbai Indians. The right-handed batsman has a fantastic record versus the Mumbai-based franchise in the IPL.

Kohli is the leading run-getter in MI vs. RCB matches in the Indian Premier League. The Royal Challengers skipper has aggregated 637 runs in 26 innings versus the Mumbai Indians.

However, in the previous season, the Mumbai Indians' bowlers managed to get Virat Kohli out early. In the two MI vs. RCB matches during IPL 2020, the Team India skipper could score only 12 runs off 25 deliveries.

The 32-year-old batsman could draw inspiration from these three knocks against the Mumbai Indians and lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore from the front in the IPL 2021 opener.

3. 62 (47) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, IPL 2017

Virat Kohli has recorded three half-centuries against the Mumbai Indians, but could not help lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore to a win on the previous two occasions. The first of the two instances was during the IPL 2017 season at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The RCB skipper had just recovered from injury at the time, and elected to bat after winning the toss. He aggregated 62 runs off 47 deliveries, smashing five fours and two sixes.

However, the Mumbai Indians pulled things back after Virat's dismissal. The Royal Challengers Bangalore could not hit a single boundary in the slog overs, as they finished with 142/5 in 20 overs. Samuel Badree's hat-trick turned the game in RCB's favor again, but an exceptional performance from Kieron Pollard denied Bangalore a victory.

2. Virat Kohli's best score against MI in IPL - 92*

Mumbai innings :

Rohit sharma 94*(52)

Evin lewis 65(42)

Rcb innings :

Virat kohli 92*(62)

De cock 19(12)

Thats the difference b/w the two innings unfortunately no one supports Virat at the other end !!!#IPL2018 #MIvsRCB — Ab rahuman (@abu_rahu) April 17, 2018

It is surprising that Virat Kohli's best performance against the Mumbai Indians in IPL history ended in a losing cause. The two high-profile franchises clashed against each other in the 14th match of IPL 2018 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Half-centuries from Evin Lewis and Rohit Sharma guided the Mumbai Indians to 213/6 in their 20 overs. Chasing 214, the Royal Challengers Bangalore kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Virat Kohli, who came out to open the innings, held on at one end till the last over and scored 92 runs off 62 deliveries. Despite his excellent effort, the Royal Challengers fell short by 46 runs in Mumbai.

1. 82*(50) at Wankhede Stadium, IPL 2015

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers owned the Mumbai Indians that day in Mumbai

The Royal Challengers Bangalore arrived at the Wankhede Stadium to take on the Mumbai Indians in a day/night fixture of IPL 2015. The visitors won the toss and decided to bat first in Mumbai.

The decision proved to be a masterstroke as Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers destroyed the home team. While de Villiers amassed 133 runs off 59 deliveries, Kohli supported him with a magnificent 50-ball 82*. Virat hit six fours and four sixes to power RCB to 235/1 in the first innings.

The Mumbai Indians tried their best to chase the mammoth target, but could only manage 196/7 in their 20 overs.

Virat Kohli will be keen to replicate the 2015 magic with AB de Villiers tonight when they take the field against the two-time defending champions.

The last time Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers faced the Mumbai Indians in Chennai, the RCB star duo lost their wickets before reaching double digits as Harbhajan Singh sent both batsmen back to the pavilion. Looking at the veteran spinner's success, Rohit Sharma may look to introduce spin early in tonight's contest.