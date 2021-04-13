IPL 2021: Wasim Jaffer posts an anagram predicting the players to watch out for in the upcoming MI vs KKR clash

Wasim Jaffer continued his ritual of posting cryptic Tweets to predict the players to watch out for in the next IPL encounter. The match will see the Mumbai Indians (MI) take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

This time the former India batsman posted an anagram for his fans to decode to reveal the players who will stand out in today's match. Wasim Jaffer took to Twitter to post the following content:

With 'ah mint', Jaffer refers to 'Hitman' aka Rohit Sharma. And with 'anger nomoi', the Punjab Kings batting coach picked KKR skipper Eoin Morgan as the other player to watch out for in today's encounter.

Wasim Jaffer, though, was disappointed that the fans cracked his code within minutes. In response, he posted another tweet:

Coming to cricket, the Mumbai Indians carried on with their tradition of losing their opening encounter of the season. This time the Royal Challengers Bangalore got the better of the defending champions in a tight encounter.

KKR, meanwhile, got off to a strong start to their IPL 2021 season after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs.

With all teams set to play their games at neutral venues in the IPL 2021 edition, it remains to be seen whether franchises can adapt to the new conditions. The clash between KKR and MI will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, where conditions often suit the spinners.

KKR have an impressive spin bowling arsenal as they have the likes of Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan, Kuldeep Yadav and Sunil Narine in their ranks.

MI vs KKR head-to-head record in IPL

Rohit Sharma has a terrific record against KKR.

Mumbai Indians have a vastly superior head-to-head record against the Kolkata-based outfit. The five-time title winners have squared off with the Kolkata franchise 27 times in IPL, winning 21 of those encounters to KKR's 6.

One of the reasons for MI's domination over KKR has been Rohit Sharma's performance. The Mumbai batsman averages 46.95 against KKR, his best against any franchise against whom he has played at least five games.

In 27 games against KKR, Sharma has six half-centuries and one century. Hence, it is no surprise that Wasim Jaffer has picked 'Hitman' as one of the players to watch out for ahead of today's encounter.