IPL 2021: [Watch] Ravi Bishnoi’s catch-of-the-season contender to dismiss Sunil Narine

Ravi Bishnoi staked an early claim for the catch of the season with an outstanding diving effort to dismiss Sunil Narine on Monday in the IPL game between PBKS vs KKR. The leg-spinner pulled off a stunning catch in the deep after he judging it to perfection.

Many fans uploaded the video of Ravi Bishnoi’s stupendous effort on Twitter. You can also check out the clip uploaded on IPL’s official website here.

Incredible catch from Ravi Bishnoi! pic.twitter.com/jSlXcodO75 — Anurag ☮️😷 (@anuragb0rah) April 26, 2021

The moment of brilliance happened on the last ball of the third over, with Arshdeep Singh bowling to Sunil Narine. The West Indian hit a back-of-a-length ball towards mid-wicket, but only managed to get height on it as the ball stayed in the air for a long time.

Fielding at deep square-leg, Ravi Bishnoi set off immediately and covered around 30 yards to get close to the ball. He then pulled out a full stretched dive, timing his slide perfectly to pluck the ball just moments before it touched the ground.

Ravi Bishnoi’s celebration showed how much it meant to him as the young leggie ran off with the ball and wildly celebrated Sunil Narine’s wicket. Ravi Bishnoi’s impressive effort meant the KKR all-rounder walked back for a four-ball duck on Monday night.

Twitter is lost for words after Ravi Bishnoi’s blinder

Netizens broke into praise as soon as Ravi Bishnoi pulled off the catch, praising the youngster's dazzling catch. Several applauded the impact Punjab Kings fielding coach Jonty Rhodes has had on the franchise, while others referred to Ravindra Jadeja in a lighter vein, suggesting no one named ‘Ravi’ can be a poor fielder.

Others claimed Ravi Bishnoi’s effort would surely win him the catch of the season accolade in IPL 2021. Here are some of the best reactions to Bishnoi’s marvellous catch from Twitter.

Take that. Catch of the tournament by Ravi Bishnoi. The flying saucer. — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) April 26, 2021

Jonty Rhodes ra Lucchas 🔥🔥.

Really good catch from Bishnoi .. — Madhav (@Madhavvvvvvv) April 26, 2021

Only Virat Kohli's reaction would have made justice to that Ravi Bishnoi's catch. — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) April 26, 2021

Ravindra Jadeja!

Ravi Bishnoi!



If hour name starts with Ravi and you play cricket, you will do extraordinary! — Shekhar Singh (@fantasyfreakk) April 26, 2021

In today’s IPL news, Ravi Bishnoi channels his inner Trent Boult. pic.twitter.com/QP7ceJ0GCy — Sritama Panda (@cricketpun_duh) April 26, 2021