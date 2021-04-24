IPL 2021: [Watch] RR share a heartwarming video as they prepare for the game against KKR

Rajasthan Royals (RR), who are currently at the bottom of the points table in IPL 2021, shared an uplifting video on Twitter ahead of their clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) today.

The Royals have lost their last two games, including a 10-wicket drubbing they received from the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The tie against KKR will be Rajasthan's final game at the Wankhede Stadium this season before they shift their base to Delhi.

Ahead of their crucial encounter against KKR, RR posted a heartwarming video on Twitter to lift the morale of the team and their fans.

"We won't stop dreaming. One final time, Mumbai," Rajasthan Royals captioned their tweet.

Here is the clip:

Their next opponents, KKR, too, have had a wretched start to their campaign, losing their last three games on the bounce. With both teams in desperate need of a win, it could be a season-defining encounter for either side.

Captain Sanju Samson has an uphill task on his hands, considering the demoralizing defeat they suffered against the RCB in their last game. They have also lost the services of their key players like Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes to injuries for the rest of the campaign. In addition, Liam Livingstone also headed home due to bio-bubble fatigue.

RR vs KKR head-to-head record

Eoin Morgan will lead KKR.

Advertisement

The Knight Riders won both their games against the Royals last season in the UAE. However, both sides missed out on playoff spots in 2020, with the RR finishing at the bottom of the points table.

Overall, KKR marginally lead the head-to-head record against the Rajasthan franchise, winning 12 games to Royals' 10. One match ended in no result.

KKR have been dominating the Rajasthan Royals of late, winning 6 of the last seven encounters between the two sides.

It remains to be seen whether RR can show their mettle and bounce back today to wrap up their Mumbai leg on a positive note.