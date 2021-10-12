IPL 2021: [Watch] Sunil Narine teases Andre Russell in the dressing room after KKR's victory against RCB

KKR all-rounder Sunil Narine was in a playful mood after helping his side overcome the challenge of RCB in the Eliminator on Monday. He teased fellow West Indies mate Andre Russell and had some fun banter centered around his teammates' habit of messing up his room.

Before that, Sunil Narine reflected on his wonderful all-round performance on the field and expressed relief at contributing to the team's cause in both the batting and bowling departments. In this regard, Narine said:

"It's good to have a performance like this. It's been a few years, I haven't had consistent performances. In the second half of IPL, I have been able to contribute with the bat and ball. "

The Kolkata Knight Riders gave fans a glimpse of dressing room reactions from the aftermath of the win against RCB by sharing a video on their official Instagram handle.

In the video, fans can see Narine, Russell, Abhishek Nayar, Brendon McCullum, and other members of the KKR contingent in good spirits after a close-fought victory.

KKR shared the following video and captioned the post:

KKR was seventh in the points table at the beginning of the second half of the tournament. However, they have put in spirited performances in the UAE leg and have steadily become a force to be reckoned with this season.

I think we have an edge against the Delhi Capitals: KKR's Shubman Gill

KKR opener Shubman Gill was confident of KKR's chances in the second qualifier against DC and asserted that his side had the edge over their opponents. After KKR's victory in the Eliminator, Shubman Gill spoke to broadcasters about his side's chances in the qualifier and said:

“They (DC) are a really balanced team, as we see it, and hopefully, we will give another cracker of a game. This was our third match here, and coming here again, we know what to expect from this wicket. I think right now everyone is adjusted to how the pitch plays and the conditions. We are acclimatised to the conditions here and I think we would have an edge against the Delhi Capitals."

KKR has played a couple of games at Sharjah and has tasted success at the venue. This will augur well for them when they face the Delhi Capitals at the same venue for their second qualifier on Wednesday.

