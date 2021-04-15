IPL 2021: What happened in the last meeting between RR and DC at Wankhede Stadium in 2008?

Over the years, inaugural IPL champions Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals have played out some thrilling encounters. The two teams will now clash in Match 7 of IPL 2021 on Thursday. Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium will host this highly anticipated clash between Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson's sides.

In 22 encounters between both teams so far, DC and RR have won 11 games apiece. Fascinatingly, Delhi have had the upper hand in recent times against RR, winning each of the last five duels. But from 2013 to 2018, the Rajasthan Royals won seven straight IPL matches against the Delhi Capitals.

The presence of numerous match-winners across both teams' batting line-ups is an exciting factor for the fans. Jos Buttler, David Miller, and Sanju Samson will be key batters for RR, while Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, and Prithvi Shaw will be the main men for DC.

When was the last IPL match between DC and RR in Mumbai?

Mumbai has hosted RR vs. DC on just two occasions so far and the Jaipur-based franchise has emerged victorious in both contests.

The first instance was in the semi-final of the IPL in 2008. Virender Sehwag won the toss and asked the Rajasthan Royals to bat first on a high-scoring Wankhede pitch. Courtesy of scintillating knocks from Shane Watson (52 of 29 balls) and Yusuf Pathan(45 of 21 balls), RR set up a daunting 193-run target in front of DC.

Delhi faltered in the chase and ultimately succumbed to the pressure of chasing a steep total in the semi-finals. It was Watson who delivered a knock-out punch to DC in the second innings. He opened the bowling and took the vital wickets of Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, and Shikhar Dhawan, who were the leading scorers for the team.

Apart from a counter-attacking inning of 33 (of 22 balls) from Tillakaratne Dilshan, none of the other Delhi batters crossed the 11-run mark. Shane Warne's side annihilated the Delhi Capitals (known as Delhi Daredevils back then) and won the match by 105 runs. Shane Watson finished with figures of 3/10 in 3 overs and rightfully received the player of the match award.

The second instance came seven years later in 2015. It was Match 36 of IPL 2015 and Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai was the venue. Once again, DC won the toss and opted to field first. A similar script unfolded in the first innings as RR finished their innings at 189/2. Opener Ajinkya Rahane played a majestic knock (91 of 54 balls) in the company of Karun Nair, who hit 61 runs from 38 balls.

In response, Delhi skipper JP Duminy (56 of 39 balls) fought a lone battle with some support from Yuvraj Singh and Saurabh Tiwary. In the end, DC could only manage 175/7 and lost the match by 14 runs. James Faulkner was the star performer in the bowling department with 2/22 in his four overs.

The player of the match on that day was Ajinkya Rahane, who is now part of the DC side. He will be eager to put on a match-winning performance against his former franchise in today's IPL 2021 game.