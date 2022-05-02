IPL 2022: 3 batters who might score the most runs in today's KKR vs RR encounter

In pursuit of an elusive fourth win of the season, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to lock horns with the in-form Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 47 of the IPL 2022. As per the , the encounter will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai today (May 2).

Despite losing their last match against the Mumbai Indians (MI), RR have been a well-oiled unit, winning six of their nine games. KKR, on the other hand, started the season on a brisk note. However, their performances have tapered off and the two-time winners are on a five-game losing spree.

Nevertheless, both units have some great power-hitters who will be eager to make full use of the batting conditions in Mumbai today. Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer and Andre Russell are some of the key batters to watch out for in the game.

On that note, we take a shot at predicting the three batters who might lead the run-scoring charts in the crunch KKR vs RR tie.

#3. Sanju Samson (RR)

While consistency has been an issue for RR skipper Sanju Samson, he has always been a treat to watch when in full flow.

The talented batter is currently the second-highest run-getter for the Royals this season, having scored 244 runs at a healthy strike rate of 168.3. Samson was in great touch the last time these two teams met. In just 19 balls, he scored 38 runs and helped his side propel to a score of 217.

The 27-year-old will be eager to lead from the front for his side and post his first big score of IPL 2022 against a decent-looking KKR bowling attack.

#2. Shreyas Iyer (KKR)

From one right-handed skipper to another, Shreyas Iyer will look to get his side back to winning ways today.

The Knight Riders' new skipper is their leading run-scorer this season with 290 runs in nine games at an average of 36.25. Moreover, the local lad loves playing against the Royals as his three scores against them read 85, 43 and 53.

#1. Jos Buttler (RR)

Who else at No.1 other than Jos 'The Boss' Buttler?

The explosive batter from England has been in impeccable form this season. By far the best batter of the league, Buttler has clobbered 566 runs in nine games at an astounding average of 70.75 and a strike rate of 155.

In the first fixture earlier this season, Buttler smashed his second ton of the IPL 2022 (61-ball 103). KKR bowlers should be wary of the RR opener as he loves batting at the Wankhede Stadium.

In his last ten outings at the iconic ground, Buttler has scored 471 runs at an average of 58.88 and a strike rate of 162.98.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar