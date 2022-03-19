IPL 2022: 3 best spells from Jasprit Bumrah in the tournament's history

Jasprit Bumrah is one of the best fast bowlers in the world at the moment. Bumrah owes his success to the IPL as he came into the spotlight while playing for the Mumbai Indians franchise.

The right-arm pacer made his IPL debut in 2013 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He started his IPL career with a three-wicket haul against the Bangalore-based franchise. Bumrah's first three wickets were Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal and Karun Nair. While for most bowlers, that would have been their best spell, Bumrah has had many better outings in the IPL.

Bumrah has played 106 matches for the Mumbai Indians, picking up 130 wickets. He has won six Man of the Match awards in his IPL career. Before Bumrah dons the MI jersey again in IPL 2022, here's a look at his top three spells in the league's history.

#1 4/14 vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020

Jasprit Bumrah's best spell in the IPL came against the Delhi Capitals in 2020. The Mumbai Indians star proved himself as a big-match player by scalping a four-wicket haul in the Qualifier 1 match of IPL 2020.

The top two teams of the IPL 2020 points table, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals locked horns in Dubai for a place in the final. MI batted first and posted a 200-run total on the board.

Chasing 201, DC were down to 0/3 because of Bumrah and Trent Boult's fiery spell. A fifty from Marcus Stoinis helped DC cross the 140-run mark but they eventually lost the match by 57 runs.

Bumrah was adjudged the Man of the Match after he returned with figures of 4/14. He dismissed Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis and Daniel Sams.

#2 4/20 vs. Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020

Jasprit Bumrah is one of the few bowlers to have scalped more than one four-wicket haul in his IPL career. Interestingly, Bumrah recorded both of them in the same season. Before the match-winning spell against DC, the right-arm pacer bagged four wickets against the Rajasthan Royals.

In a league match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Bumrah powered MI to another 57-run victory. MI set a 174-run target for the Royals. Jos Buttler was the lone warrior for RR with a 70-run knock while his partners departed to the pavilion at regular intervals.

Bumrah ended with figures of 4/20, picking up the wickets of Steve Smith, Jofra Archer, Rahul Tewatia and Shreyas Gopal.

#3 3/15 vs. Punjab Kings, IPL 2018

Jasprit Bumrah helped the Mumbai Indians win a close encounter against the Punjab Kings in IPL 2018 with a sensational spell of 3/18. Almost all bowlers had an economy rate of around 10 while playing on the flat deck at the Wankhede Stadium.

However, Bumrah conceded only 15 runs in his four overs and took the crucial wickets of Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis and KL Rahul as MI won the game by three runs. That night marked the first time Bumrah won the Man of the Match award in a home game for the Mumbai Indians.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

LIVE POLL Q. Will Jasprit Bumrah win IPL 2022 Purple Cap? Yes No 23 votes so far