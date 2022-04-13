IPL 2022: 3 big names that are yet to fire in the current edition 

The 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is underway with ten teams now fighting for glory. The two new franchises have adapted to life in the IPL rather quickly, with the Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, both racking up wins.

Meanwhile, the two most experienced and successful franchises have struggled to find their best form. After Chennai Super Kings got their first win of the season against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Mumbai Indians will be looking to do the same against the Punjab Kings on April 13 at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Like most seasons, this IPL season has come with its own fair share of surprises. While the young Indian pool of players has caught the eye, some illustrious names on the international circuit are yet to hit their stride.

On that note, we take a look at three big names that are yet to fire in this edition of the IPL.

#3 Rohit Sharma

The Mumbai Indians captain has struggled to find his best form in the IPL in recent times. With scores of 26,3,10 and 41 this season, the 34-year-old has looked like a shadow of himself in recent times.

The opening batter averages less than 30 in his five seasons and hasn't been able to replicate his international form with his franchise. In attempting to play the anchor’s role, Rohit Sharma has found it tough to get going and play his natural game.

In his previous innings against RCB, the Hitman showed promising signs during his brisk knock of 26. Sharma and his franchise will hope that it is a sign of things to come as their captain looks to find himself.

#2 Ravindra Jadeja

The new Chennai Super Kings captain seems to have been burdened by the spotlight on him this season. With results also not going his way, Ravindra Jadeja was feeling the heat after the defending champions lost their opening four games this season.

The supreme Indian all-rounder hasn't quite hit the heights he reached in previous editions. In five matches, Jadeja has scored only 66 runs and taken four wickets. Three of those wickets came in the previous game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

With pitches slowing down as the season continues, Jadeja's left-arm orthodox spin could start coming into play. Besides, one can never rule out anything for certain as long as Sir Jadeja is around, can they?

The newly appointed captain knows he will need to fire on all cylinders quickly if his team is to get their campaign back on track.

#1 Mayank Agarwal

Since Mayank Agarwal took over the reins from KL Rahul at the Punjab Kings, his personal form has hit a bit of a slump. The opener is having a torrid time with the bat this season.

In four matches, the Karnataka batter has scored only 42 runs this season. With scores of 32, 1, 4 and 5, Agarwal has been searching for that one innings that could finally get him going.

However, the rest of the Punjab Kings squad has hit the ground running since the start of the season. With a solid middle-order behind him, the captain has the luxury of going out there and looking to play with an aggressive mindset.

While it hasn't paid off for Mayank yet, the Kings could look like a formidable unit if their skipper finds his form soon.

