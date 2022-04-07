IPL 2022: 3 bowlers who conceded 35 or more runs in an over in the tournament's history

The IPL has entertained fans with some extraordinary batting performances over the last 14 years. The T20 format has given batters more freedom to score runs quickly. If a bowler does not have a special skill or variations in his arsenal, T20 matches will be a nightmare for him.

Last night, fans witnessed an incredible batting performance from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Pat Cummins against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MCA Stadium. Cummins smashed a 15-ball 56* to stun MI and guide KKR home with five wickets and four overs to spare. He hit four fours and six maximums in his entertaining knock.

Cummins also set a new record for the most runs scored by a Kolkata Knight Riders player in one over of an IPL match. He scored 34 runs off Daniel Sams' bowling in the 16th over of KKR's innings. Sams also bowled a no-ball in that over, conceding a total of 35 runs.

Fans should note that it was not the first instance of a bowler conceding more than 34 runs in one over of an IPL game. On that note, we will take an in-depth look at Sams' over and also the previous two instances of bowlers leaking 35 or more runs.

#1 Daniel Sams - 35 runs vs. Kolkata Knight Riders

Daniel Sams has done a fantastic job in the Big Bash League, but has struggled to get going in the IPL. After uneventful outings with Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the last two seasons, Sams received a contract from Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2022.

Sams has the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Tymal Mills backing him in the pace attack. But the Australian pacer has had a forgettable season so far.

Pat Cummins smashed a six over long-on to begin the over in which Sams conceded the aforementioned 35 runs. He then hit a four in mid-wicket region, followed by two huge sixes.

Sams then bowled a no-ball, where KKR took two runs. Cummins finished the match in style with a four and a six off the last two balls.

#2 Harshal Patel - 37 runs vs. Chennai Super Kings

Harshal Patel jointly owns the record for the most expensive over in Indian Premier League history with Prasanth Parameswaran. He conceded 37 runs in the 20th over of a league game between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) last year.

Ravindra Jadeja smashed four consecutive sixes to start the over. One of them was off a no-ball. He then took two runs off the fourth ball and finished with a six and a four. CSK, who were 154/4 after 19 overs, ultimately ended with 191/4 on the board.

#3 Prasanth Parameswaran - 37 runs vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Prasanth Parameswaran was the first bowler to concede 35 or more runs in one over of an IPL game. Playing for Kochi Tuskers Kerala (KTK) in 2011, Parameswaran gave away 37 runs in his first over against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Gayle whacked a six over point to start the over. The second ball was a no-ball, which was also smashed for a maximum. Gayle followed it up with two fours as Parameswaran conceded 21 runs off his first three balls.

The RCB star continued to attack the KTK bowler as he hit two sixes and a four to end the over with 37 runs.

RCB had been 29/0 after two overs in that game. After that over from Parameswaran, the score was 66/0.

