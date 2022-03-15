IPL 2022: 3 bowlers with the most maidens in IPL history

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is marketed as the most exciting T20 tournament in the world. The logo is that of a batter hitting a six; electrifying catches, direct hits, yorkers nailing the stumps and audacious shots feature in the typical highlight reel that one sees in promotional IPL content.

However, one of the most challenging feats in the IPL - and yet, rarely something that gets a lot of fanfare - is bowling a maiden over. Given the vast array of shots at the modern batter's disposal, sending down six dot deliveries in a row is a truly remarkable achievement for a bowler.

While wickets are what most people remember, often the pressure created by a maiden over leads to that outcome. Here are the three bowlers with the most maiden overs in IPL history.

#3 Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 9 IPL maiden overs

Bhuvneshwar Kumar would look to justify SRH's continued faith in him in IPL 2022.

Experienced Indian bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar features high up in this list. The 32-year-old has seen highs and lows in the IPL, but has maintained an excellent economy rate even when the wickets have proven hard to come by.

A veteran of the tournament, Bhuvneshwar has competed in 132 IPL matches and sent down a total of nine maiden overs. Playing primarily for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Uttar Pradesh cricketer's economical bowling at both ends of the innings was a big reason for the franchise's IPL victory in 2016 and consistency in reaching the playoffs.

#2 Irfan Pathan: 10 IPL maiden overs

Irfan Pathan was one of India's most successful pace-bowling all-rounders.

Seam-bowling all-rounder Irfan Pathan is widely recognized among the best in his trade to represent India in international cricket. The Baroda cricketer created a major impact in the IPL as well, particularly for the Kings XI Punjab during the early years of the tournament.

The southpaw played a total of 103 IPL games and bowled 10 maiden overs in all. Pathan last played the IPL in 2017 with the Gujarat Lions, but his tally of 10 IPL maiden overs is yet to be breached by the younger generation of bowlers.

#1 Praveen Kumar: 14 IPL maiden overs

Praveen Kumar made a big impact in the IPL for a number of franchises.

Separated from the pack by a fair distance is former Indian bowler Praveen Kumar. Like Pathan and Bhuvneshwar, Praveen also operated in a similar fashion and relied on his prodigious swing movement up front during the powerplay overs.

Praveen spent his early seasons playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, helping them reach their first IPL final in 2009. He also represented the Kings XI Punjab for three years, before plying his trade for three other franchises for short intervals of time. In 119 IPL games, the pacer bowled an astonishing 14 maiden overs, a record that would take some sustained effort to challenge.

Edited by Sai Krishna