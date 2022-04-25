IPL 2022: 3 factors that could change Delhi Capitals' fortunes in the second half of the season

IPL 2022 has reached its halfway stage and the Mega Auction has certainly changed the whole complexion of this season for several teams, including Delhi Capitals.

The Delhi-based franchise, led by Rishabh Pant, were among the teams who were expected to perform really well this year, given their performances in the last three seasons. However, the team has struggled so far with just three wins in seven matches and are currently placed in the sixth position on the points table.

Delhi Capitals are still unable to figure out their strongest XI and have been plagued with injuries and COVID cases within their squad. Ricky Ponting and Rishabh Pant have a tough road ahead of them as they seek to turn around the team's fortunes in the second half of IPL 2022.

If Delhi have to engineer a turnaround this season, they have to do it without much delay. Let's look at the three biggest factors that can, possibly, put the Delhi Capitals campaign in IPL 2022 back on track.

#1 Return of Mitchell Marsh and Anrich Nortje

Two of Delhi Capitals' biggest overseas players missed all but one of their matches so far. The Capitals retained South African pacer Anrich Nortje ahead of his countryman Kagiso Rabada. However, Nortje just played a solitary game where he was expensive and it appeared that the fast-bowler wasn't match-fit.

All-rounder Mitch Marsh also looked out of sorts in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore and couldn't get going. Delhi will look stronger and more confident when both of them are fit to play.

#2 A more responsible middle order

Prithvi Shaw and David Warner have given Delhi Capitals a dream start in four out of the six matches they have opened together. This included a record of scoring 81 runs in the powerplay against Punjab Kings, which is Delhi's highest score from powerplay overs in IPL history.

However, the middle order hasn't been consistent at all to capitalize on their amazing starts. Delhi has experimented a lot with various players' batting position and has tried the likes of Lalit Yadav, Mandeep Singh, Rovman Powell, and Sarfaraz Khan. But things haven't worked out till now.

It has also put plenty of pressure on skipper Rishabh Pant, who has been getting fine starts but is unlucky with the way he is getting out.

Pant should try KS Bharat in the middle-order in place of Sarfaraz. Having Bharat, Marsh, and Pant will make the middle order look formidable.

#3 Bowling attack should deliver as a unit

Delhi Capitals' bowling lineup currently tell two very different stories. While Kuldeep Yadav (13 wickets in 7 matches) and Khaleel Ahmed (11 wickets in 6 matches) have been excellent, Axar Patel, Mustafizur Rahman, and Shardul Thakur have blown hot and cold.

Axar returned to form in the last game and his spell will be crucial for Delhi in upcoming matches.

