IPL 2022: 3 franchises that may target Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami's IPL fortunes may just turn for the better when his name pops up during the IPL 2022 Auction.

The pacer has been instrumental for India in Tests and in limited-overs formats, but his run in the marquee tournament never seemed to have had the success he's had at international level.

Shami heads into IPL 2022 with 79 wickets from 77 matches and has played for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Delhi Capitals (DC), and the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

The seamer has been on the expensive side with the ball and injuries have hampered his consistency as well. But he is still that wicket-taking bowler who can be counted on to deliver in crunch situations and is a handy bat down the order.

Ahead of IPL 2022, we take a look at three franchises that will target the pacer.

#1 Mohammed Shami might be targeted by RCB in IPL 2022

History suggests that the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have looked at experienced veterans in the past to deliver.

Zaheer Khan, Daniel Vettori and Dale Steyn were choice examples of bowlers who played for recurring seasons with the side and Shami might be one of the bowlers going in the same route.

With Mohammed Siraj spearheading the bowling attack, Shami could make a valuable addition to the side and could also serve as a mentor to young pacers the side may bag in the IPL 2022 Auction.

#2 Chennai Super Kings

Another franchise with a similar pattern that has managed to bring the best out of promising but faltering players, the Chennai Super Kings could be one of the teams that will look to buy Shami in the IPL 2022 Auction.

CSK could try and make the 31-year-old fast bowler part of their core setup going forward. Having made his international debut under MS Dhoni, Shami might enjoy reuniting with his former skipper.

#3 Lucknow/Ahmedabad

A blend of experience and youth will be on the minds of both new franchises as they head into the IPL 2022 Auction. Shami will be on the radar of both sides as they look to build a team that's a title contender right from the first game.

Shami could be the bowling spearhead of one of the franchises given his immense experience on the international circuit.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar