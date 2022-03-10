IPL 2022: 3 greatest comebacks by CSK in recent history

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have made a habit of pulling off incredible comebacks in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Shortly after the 2018 season, in which CSK returned after a two-year hiatus to clinch the title, captain MS Dhoni even remarked that the franchise felt a strong need to live up to the expectations of a glorious comeback.

With four titles under their belt, CSK are among the favorites for IPL 2022, as always. Having assembled a formidable squad at the auction by retaining most of their core players, it won't be a surprise to see them make the playoffs in the new 10-team format.

As IPL 2022 draws closer, we take a look at the three greatest CSK comebacks since their return to the league in 2018.

#3 IPL 2021 Final vs KKR

MS Dhoni's CSK held their nerve to clinch their fourth IPL title

After a terrible IPL 2020 campaign in which they failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in their history, CSK were under pressure to deliver in 2021. The Men in Yellow brought their 'A' game to the fore, securing a top-two finish and defeating the Delhi Capitals in a Qualifier 1 thriller to make yet another IPL final.

Amassing 192/3 thanks to a magical 86 from Faf du Plessis and contributions from Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa and Moeen Ali, CSK were in the driver's seat. However, midway through the Kolkata Knight Riders' chase, Dhoni's men were in trouble. KKR had all 10 wickets intact, with the openers having amassed a 91-run stand. Dhoni had even shelled a sitter behind the stumps to hand the in-form Venkatesh Iyer a reprieve.

But like they always do, CSK managed to pull the game back. A brilliant catch by Ravindra Jadeja in the deep to dismiss Venkatesh triggered a collapse as KKR went from 91/0 to 125/8. All the CSK bowlers got in on the action as Eoin Morgan's men fell short by 27 runs despite a solid stand between Shivam Mavi and Lockie Ferguson.

A game that was firmly in KKR's hands was wrestled away by CSK, who lifted their fourth IPL title.

#2 IPL 2018 Qualifier 1 vs SRH

Faf du Plessis' one-man effort helped CSK beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad by two wickets

After two years away from the league, CSK were under severe pressure to deliver in the 2018 season. Although they reacquired most of their core players in the auction, it seemed as if they didn't have a roster strong enough to compete for the title. However, Dhoni's men lived up to expectations by claiming a top-two finish and setting up a Qualifier 1 date against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Unfortunately for CSK, things went pear-shaped in their chase of 140. Rashid Khan and Siddharth Kaul scalped two wickets apiece as Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Sandeep Sharma joined in on the fun as well. At 62/6 in the 13th over, CSK needed nothing short of a miracle to seal a spot in the final.

A miracle was just what transpired as Faf du Plessis played the innings of his life. Smashing five fours and four sixes in an astonishing display of batting on a surface where everyone else struggled, the experienced South African guided his franchise over the line with five balls to spare. He remained unbeaten on 67 off 42, aided by a fiery cameo from Shardul Thakur towards the end.

Needless to say, CSK went on to lift their third IPL title mere days later, against the same opposition.

#1 IPL 2018 Match 1 vs MI

Kedar Jadhav returned from injury to hit the winning runs for CSK

The first game of CSK's comeback season in 2018 set the tone for what was going to be an exceptionally rewarding campaign.

Facing off against eternal rivals Mumbai Indians, the Men in Yellow stumbled to 51/4 and then 84/6 while chasing 166. Mayank Markande and Hardik Pandya accounted for three scalps apiece as none of the top six CSK batters crossed 25.

However, yet another player stepped up for CSK. Dwayne Bravo, who had shown signs of his batting ability dwindling, put all such qualms to bed with a ridiculous display of flair and power-hitting. The West Indian plundered seven sixes in his 30-ball 68, including a magical loft over long-off off Jasprit Bumrah.

Bravo was dismissed in the 19th over, leaving the injured Kedar Jadhav with seven runs to get from the final over bowled by Mustafizur Rahman. Jadhav took a couple of balls to find his bearings before cheekily scooping one over short fine leg for a maximum. CSK made a winning return to the league with just one wicket in hand and one ball to spare, sending starving fans into pandemonium.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Is Faf du Plessis' 67*(42) vs SRH the greatest-ever innings in an IPL playoff game? Yes No 19 votes so far