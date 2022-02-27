IPL 2022: 3 overseas SRH players to watch out for

After a dismal IPL 2021, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) looked to make amends with the roster construction during the IPL 2022 auction. However, they do lack another quality foreign batter who can deliver the goods.

That said, not all of their foreign imports were bad calls, especially on the bowling front. Nicholas Pooran (₹10.75 crores) was their biggest splurge followed by West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd (₹7.75 crores).

Marco Hansen, Aiden Markram, Sean Abbott, Glenn Phillips and Fazalhaq Farooqi were their other international acquisitions.

Ahead of the start of the marquee tournament, here's a look at three overseas players to watch out for.

#3 Romario Shepherd

The West Indies and Guyana Amazon Warriors player is known for hitting his lengths and packing some pace with the ball. But that's not all.

Adding to this is the 315 runs from the bat from the 44 T20 games, Romario Shepherd will be handy lower down the order — something SRH could use in one of those games where they have to finish with a flourish.

#2 Aiden Markram

Markram's technique and his ability to score freely on both sides of the wicket makes him an ideal candidate to open for SRH in IPL 2022. Previously turning out for the Punjab Kings (PBKS), he made ample contributions batting in the middle order.

Opening for South Africa in T20Is, Markram has scored 197 runs from six matches at an average of 32.83 and has a strike rate of 171.30 — his highest of all the positions he's batted in in the format.

#1 Nicholas Pooran

Pooran has played 33 IPL games and has notched up 606 runs at an average of 22.44 and a strike rate of 154.99. However, he had a forgettable 2021 campaign with PBKS.

The Windies gloveman will don gloves for SRH and will also be a key component in their middle-overs. In all probability, Pooran will take the No. 4 slot after skipper Kane Williamson. Only time will tell if he can have a breakout season with his new franchise.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar