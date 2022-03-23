IPL 2022: 3 players with the fastest 50s in IPL history

As IPL 2022 looms large, the buzz is all about what's happened in the past and what's yet to unfold. New records are set each year and it's a no-brainer to say the upcoming edition will see some history being made.

Such is the format of the game that it is largely beneficial to the batters — a result of which the ones with the willow dictate terms more often than not.

Ahead of IPL 2022, here's a look back at three of the most explosive and fastest fifties by players in the history of the marquee league.

IPL 2018, PBKS vs DC: KL Rahul fifty off just 14 balls

Chasing Delhi's stiff 166 at Mohali, KL Rahul was off the blocks in a flash. He slammed six fours and four sixes to bring up his fifty in just 14 deliveries before holing out to Mohammed Shami at short third-man.

It was enough to seal the deal as Punjab reached the target with seven balls to spare. Rahul's effort is still the fastest fifty to date by a batter in the IPL. Only time will tell if he breaks his own record in IPL 2022.

#2 IPL 2014, KKR vs SRH: Yusuf Pathan's 22-ball-72

Yusuf Pathan may not play in the IPL anymore, but he held the record for the fastest fifty in the tournament, belting one against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 15 balls. His 22-ball-72 was studded with five hits to the fence and seven sixes.

Chasing a competitive 160, Kolkata were off to a brisk start with openers Robin Uthappa (41) and Gautam Gambhir (28) providing a solid platform.

A middle-order stutter saw them almost lose the game, but Pathan had other plans as the knock saw them win with five overs to spare.

#3 IPL 2021, MI vs SRH: Ishan Kishan slams 50 in 16 balls, can he repeat the feat in IPL 2022?

Ishan Kishan was bought back by the Mumbai Indians (MI) for a whopping INR 15.25 crores at the IPL 2022 Auction.

Last season, Kishan's 32-ball-84, off which 50 came up in just 16 deliveries, set the tone for Mumbai as they finished with a mammoth 235/9 against Hyderabad.

Kishan's knock comprised of 11 fours and four massive sixes and had Suryakumar Yadav for company who played a masterclass innings of his own (82 off 40).

It was quite the game as the Sunrisers managed to get to 193 with Manish Pandey's counterattacking half-century. But it wasn't enough.

Can Kishan set another milestone in IPL 2022? Only time will tell.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar