IPL 2022: 3 players who will score the most runs in SRH vs KKR match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be eager to see what their famed batting united can do in IPL 2022 when they face off against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

That said, Hyderabad has a few batters who can also crank up the shots. Their skipper Kane Williamson has been one of the batters who has demonstrated the ability to drop anchor and be the aggressor at any given time of the game.

Rajasthan boasts a formidable four at the top in Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, and Sanju Samson, who are all capable of turning the tide. Ahead of the key clash, we predict the batters who will be amongst the runs.

#1 Devdutt Padikkal

Devdutt Padikkal was a revelation in IPL 2020 and his career in the high-octane tournament got better the following season. He had a century against the Rajasthan Royals last time out and will now be suiting up for the same franchise in IPL 2022.

Padikkal had a decent outing in the Ranji Trophy prior to the IPL, scoring 260 runs from three games. Expect him to bat at No. 3 and score a truckload of runs for his side.

#2 Aiden Markram

Markram's technique and his ability to score freely on both sides of the wicket make him an ideal candidate to open for SRH in IPL 2022. Previously turning out for the Punjab Kings (PBKS), Markram made ample contributions batting in the middle order.

Opening for South Africa in T20Is, Markram has scored 197 runs from six matches at an average of 32.83 and has a strike rate of 171.30 — his highest of all the positions he has batted at in the format. His solid stroke-making makes him one of our predictions to score a lot of runs.

#3 Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson will be keen to make amends for his side's run in IPL 2021 where they finished seventh. Despite his decent outing with the bat scoring 484 runs last year, the side suffered a few defeats.

This time around, the presence of attacking batters at the top will give Samson the freedom to bat freely and build on the platform his openers have set for him. The Kerala batter is on our list of batters to score the most runs tomorrow.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar