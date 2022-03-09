3 reasons why PBKS will make it to the playoffs of IPL 2022

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) have been one of the most underperforming sides in the IPL and have failed to win a single title. Apart from their run to the final in the 2014 edition, the Kings have had to face disappointment most of the time.

With former captain KL Rahul not keen to remain a part of the franchise, the Kings had to move in a new direction. Thus, they made just two retentions in the form of new skipper Mayank Agarwal and impressive young pacer Arshdeep Singh.

Punjab Kings @PunjabKingsIPL



Get ready to cheer for us and tell us which match are you looking forward to the most?



#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #TATAIPL2022 #SherSquad , it’s out!Get ready to cheer for us and tell us which match are you looking forward to the most? #SherSquad, it’s out! 📢Get ready to cheer for us and tell us which match are you looking forward to the most? 😍#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #TATAIPL2022 https://t.co/P0KxebsB5d

With the highest purse going into the IPL 2022 auction, PBKS aimed to revamp their squad and have managed to do so in style.

On that note, here are three reasons why PBKS will make it to the playoffs in the upcoming season.

#3 Explosive and versatile opening combinations

Punjab Kings @PunjabKingsIPL



Our 🦁 came in when 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 were 48/4 and scored a sensational century to power his team to 268/6 at stumps.



P.S. He’s not done yet.



#SaddaPunjab #WIvENG #PunjabKings Bairstow da ik aur sau!Our 🦁 came in when 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 were 48/4 and scored a sensational century to power his team to 268/6 at stumps.P.S. He’s not done yet. Bairstow da ik aur sau! 💯Our 🦁 came in when 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 were 48/4 and scored a sensational century to power his team to 268/6 at stumps. P.S. He’s not done yet. #SaddaPunjab #WIvENG #PunjabKings https://t.co/vWZelCViZ2

The opening combination of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal was one of the best in the IPL. The duo from Karnataka complemented each other really well. Thus, replacing Rahul was going to be one of the toughest tasks for the franchise.

However, the Kings managed to bring in experienced batter Shikhar Dhawan, who has been a superstar in Indian cricket and a prolific run-getter in the IPL. Dhawan has scored a staggering 5784 runs in 192 IPL games at an impressive average of 34.84. He showed in the IPL 2021 season that he had the ability to score freely, which would be an ideal foil to skipper Agarwal.

PBKS also have the option of opening with the explosive England star Jonny Bairstow. He was simply sensational with David Warner for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The 32-year-old could give the Kings an option to open alongside Dhawan, with Agarwal batting at No. 3. Such a solid top three could send shivers down the spine of opposition bowling attacks.

#2 Genuine wicket-takers

Punjab Kings @PunjabKingsIPL



Raise your ‍♂️ if you can’t wait to see



#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings These fiery stats are only bound to get better in the #TATAIPL2022 Raise your‍♂️ if you can’t wait to see @KagisoRabada25 don the PBKS red. These fiery stats are only bound to get better in the #TATAIPL2022 🔥Raise your 🙋‍♂️ if you can’t wait to see @KagisoRabada25 don the PBKS red. #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings https://t.co/dDDHfVsM43

Bowling has been a worry for the Punjab Kings over the years as they have failed to find genuine wicket-takers. However, they seem to have addressed the problem by signing some impressive bowlers this time around.

South African speedster Kagiso Rabada was one of the strike bowlers for the Delhi Capitals. However, the Capitals preferred to retain his compatriot Anrich Nortje while Rabada was picked up by PBKS in the IPL 2022 auction. He would form an excellent new-ball partnership with young Arshdeep and could breathe fire with his searing pace.

PBKS also signed former Mumbai Indians leg-spinner Rahul Chahar. The leggie was simply superb for the five-time champions and would provide a cutting edge in the Kings' spin department.

#1 New captain will look to inspire the team to success

Mayank Agarwal has been one of the strong pillars of the Punjab Kings batting line-up for the past few seasons. He has always had the traits to be a good leader and alongside head coach Anil Kumble, he will be keen to change the fortunes of his franchise.

Agarwal has a number of players at his disposal who are genuine match-winners. X-factors like Liam Livingstone from England and Odean Smith from West Indies could be vital for the Kings and Agarwal will look to bring the best out of them.

Overall, PBKS do have the look of a side that could storm into the playoffs, provided they find the right combinations early in the tournament.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee