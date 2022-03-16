3 reasons why RCB will not make it to the playoffs in IPL 2022

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli stunned fans and experts when he revealed that the 2021 edition would be his last as captain. Although RCB haven't won a single IPL title, that takes nothing away from the dominant cricket they have played over the years under Kohli.

So to usher in a new era, it was important to pass the baton to an able leader who could also manage big stars like Kohli and Glenn Maxwell. The Royal Challengers think tank went for former South African skipper Faf du Plessis in the IPL 2022 auction for a whopping INR 7 crore and decided he would lead the side.

RCB also went big for their stars like Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga and strengthened their bowling department with the acquisition of Australia's Josh Hazlewood. Although the bowling looks good on paper, there have been some areas the Bangalore franchise failed to address once again in the auction.

On that note, here are three reasons why RCB will not make it to the IPL 2022 playoffs:

#3 Lack of quality Indian backups

RCB look a formidable team on paper when it comes to naming their first XI. However, they once again seem to lack depth in their squad. The likes of Kohli, Harshal and Mohammed Siraj have been an important part of the franchise and have delivered consistently with their performances.

However, if there is an unfortunate injury scare to any of their star Indian players, the replacements that are available do not look promising. RCB have banked on the services of youngsters like Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudesai, etc. But the talented players haven't proved themselves yet in the IPL.

Going deep into the tournament, RCB's bench strength might be tested. Unless they are extremely lucky and have no injuries or dip in form, this one factor could cost them a place in the playoffs.

#2 Overseas captain blocks one spot

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets and show some love for our new captain, 12th Man Army! 🤩



We can’t wait to get started with 🏻



#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers Drop aand show some love for our new captain, 12th Man Army! 🤩We can’t wait to get started with #IPL2022 Drop a ❤️ and show some love for our new captain, 12th Man Army! 🤩We can’t wait to get started with #IPL2022. 👊🏻#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers https://t.co/ndtC7bhbwn

There is no doubt that Faf du Plessis has been a sensational leader for South Africa. The 37-year-old's availability is also not an issue since he doesn't play international cricket.

While these reasons justify naming him as the new captain, it also blocks an overseas slot in the team. This gives room for the Royal Challengers to experiment with only three other slots.

Du Plessis had a sensational IPL 2021 season with the bat as he was the second-highest run-scorer. However, we have seen with the Kolkata Knight Riders and Eoin Morgan that if an overseas captain loses form, it is difficult for the team to cope.

Paying a hefty amount for all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga has almost made it imperative for them to play the Sri Lankan in the XI. Thus, the Bengaluru-based franchise are left with just two slots to fill and this might be a problem for them if the overseas players fail to find form.

#1 RCB seem to lack firepower in the middle-order yet again

The Royal Challengers Bangalore, over the years, have been over-dependent on the likes of Kohli and AB de Villiers and have faced a lack of firepower in the lower middle-order.

The Bengaluru-based franchise did experiment with players like Shimron Hetmyer, Moeen Ali, Marcus Stoinis, etc., but just couldn't find the right combination. With De Villiers retiring from all forms of cricket, it was important for them to address this issue in the IPL 2022 auction.

Although they have invested heavily in Hasaranga as a finisher, he hasn't proved himself in the IPL in the limited opportunities he received last season. They have other options like Sherfane Rutherford, but no one is a guaranteed starter. If other players do not step up, the team could once again have no choice but to rely too heavily on Kohli and Maxwell.

Edited by Parimal