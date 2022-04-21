IPL 2022: 3 retained players who have played well, and 2 who flopped

The Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) season is now in full swing, with four franchises having played half their league matches. The table has also started taking shape, with Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore holding the top two spots.

The IPL 2022 has seen some superlative performances from players who were retained prior to the mega auction. But there have also been names who have failed to live up to the billing.

On that note, we will take a look at the three retained players who are proving their franchise's decision right and the two retained stars who have failed spectacularly.

3 retained players who have played well in IPL 2022

#1 Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler was retained by the Rajasthan Royals ahead of the mega auction and currently leads the IPL 2022 run-scoring charts with 375 runs in just six matches. The England wicketkeeper-batter has been in scintillating form and is proving exactly why many consider him the best white-ball batter in the game.

The 31-year-old has already scored two centuries this season, against Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively, and also has two 50s to his name. Buttler's runs have come at a strike-rate of 156.90.

#2 Umran Malik

Many questions were raised over Sunrisers Hyderabad's retention of 22-year-old pacer Umran Malik. But the speedster has silenced all the doubters in style.

Bowling at express pace, Malik has accounted for nine wickets in six matches, playing a crucial role in Hyderabad's resurgence after a troublesome start to IPL 2022.

His best performance came against the Punjab Kings, against whom he picked up four wickets while giving away just 28 runs in four overs.

#3 Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav was one of the players retained by the Mumbai Indians. Although he missed the first two encounters, he picked up form from his very first game of the season.

In four matches, Suryakumar has amassed 200 runs at a strike-rate of 153.84. In all four of his appearances so far, the 31-year-old has scores of 30+, which include two half-centuries.

Mumbai will hope that the middle-order batter continues in a similar vein as the five-time champions try to get back on track after losing all six of their matches so far.

2 retained players who have flopped in IPL 2022

Virat Kohli was expectedly the first name on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)'s retention list. The former India and RCB captain has, however, failed to find form in the T20 league as well.

Kohli has scores of 41, 12, 5, 48, 1, 12 and 0 in his seven appearances, totalling 119 runs at a disappointing strike-rate of 123.95. He was dismissed for a golden duck in Bangalore's most recent encounter against the Lucknow Super Giants.

Like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma was the first name retained by his franchise, Mumbai Indians. But the opening batter has continued to struggle in the cash-rich league, as he has over the past couple of seasons.

Rohit has fared even worse than Kohli, scoring just 114 runs in six matches. He has scores of 41, 10, 3, 26, 28 and 6 so far. With Mumbai struggling on all ends, they will want their captain to find form and help the team climb up the league table after a dismal start.

