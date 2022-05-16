IPL 2022: 3 teams with the most appearances in an IPL final

IPL 2022 is in its last leg with just seven more league fixtures to go before the playoffs. While the Gujarat Titans (GT) have qualified and secured top spot, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are out of the reckoning.

Three more playoff spots are up for grabs, with seven teams in contention for the same. Given the way the new franchises, GT and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have fared, there is a good chance that they could square off in the summit clash on May 29.

The final of IPL 2022 will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 29. Ahmedabad will also host Qualifier 2, while Kolkata's Eden Gardens will play host to Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator.

3 teams that have made the most appearances in an IPL final

The curtains will soon come down on the 15th edition of the IPL. Over the years, franchises have witnessed many a fluctuating trend in terms of performances, while some have managed to dominate the league and leave a long-lasting imprint.

We now take a look at the teams that have appeared in the IPL final on most occasions.

#3 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Both Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders have made the IPL final thrice. While RCB made the final in the years 2009, 2011 and 2016, KKR reached the final of the 2012, 2014 and 2021 editions.

RCB failed to cross the final hurdle in each of the three instances they made the final. While they lost to Deccan Chargers by six runs in the 2009 final, they were humbled by Chennai Super Kings by 58 runs in 2011. Five years later, the Challengers lost at home to the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by an eight-run margin.

KKR won two titles in a span of three seasons under Gautam Gambhir. While they defeated the then title holders CSK by five wickets in the summit clash of IPL 2012, the Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by three wickets in 2014. In the 2021 final though, they succumbed to CSK by 27 runs.

#2 Mumbai Indians (MI)

Mumbai Indians are the most successful side in the IPL, having won the league a record five times.

Mumbai Indians (MI) come second on the list of most appearances in an IPL final, having made the summit clash on six occasions. While the Sachin Tendulkar-led team lost their maiden IPL final in 2010 to CSK by 22 runs, MI has never slipped up in a summit clash thereafter.

MI's maiden title win came in 2013, as they defeated the Super Kings by 23 runs. Halfway through the season, Rohit Sharma took over as the side's captain from Ricky Ponting and has remained at the helm ever since.

Mumbai has since made the final in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. While they overcame CSK in the 2015 and 2019 finals, their opponents in 2017 were the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant. MI also defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) to retain their crown in 2020.

#1 Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

With nine finals across 13 appearances in the league, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) top the list. The MS Dhoni-led side made the IPL final in the inaugural edition in 2008, but went down by three wickets off the last ball against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

CSK's first taste of glory came in 2010, before they managed to defend their title at their home ground, the MA Chidambaram Stadium, the following year. CSK also made the IPL final in the next two years, but failed to cross the finish line.

2009 and 2014 marked the two instances where the Super Kings were part of the knockouts, but couldn't make the IPL final. After a two-year suspension from the league, the Super Kings made a grand return by clinching the title in 2018, defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final.

CSK made a happy habit out of making a strong comeback. While the 2020 edition of the IPL marked the first instance of the side not making the playoffs, MS Dhoni and Co. lifted the title in 2021, defeating KKR in the final.

